Secret of Covid ‘super dodgers’ explained by gene that treats virus like common cold

The mutation is thought to be carried by around 10pc of the population. Photo: Getty

Covid “super-dodgers” who never became sick from the virus were protected because their immune system treated coronavirus like the common cold, a new study suggests.

Scientists at the University of California discovered that people carrying certain immune system gene mutations were up to eight times less likely to report symptoms, even if they were infected.

It suggests their bodies were better at recognising Covid-19 as an invader and flushing it from their systems before it could cause complications.

The gene mutations identified code for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) – a protein marker which flags up threats to the immune system.

The mutation helped immune cells recognise Covid-19 – even though they had never encountered it before – thanks to its resemblance to the seasonal cold viruses.

“If you have an army that’s able to recognise the enemy early, that’s a huge advantage,” said Professor Jill Hollenbach, the study’s lead researcher.

“It’s like having soldiers that are prepared for battle and already know what to look for, and that these are the bad guys.”

The research, published in the journal Nature, is the first evidence that there is a genetic basis for why some people never become sick from Covid-19, and could open the door for new ways of preventing an infection.

The mutation is thought to be carried by around 10pc of the population, which roughly corresponds to the number of people who never reported a Covid infection.

The mutation is thought to be carried by around 10pc of the population, which roughly corresponds to the number of people who never reported a Covid infection

Although it does not prevent the virus from infecting cells, it stops symptoms so many people would have not realised they had an infection.

For the study, researchers cross-referenced data from the US Covid-19 Citizen Science Study and US bone marrow registry to find people who were infected with and without symptoms, and checked to see if they carried different genes.

They identified 1,428 unvaccinated donors who tested positive between February 2020 and the end of April 2021, before the vaccines were widely available. Of those, 136 individuals remained asymptomatic for at least two weeks before and after testing positive.

Those who carried two copies of the variant were more than eight times more likely to avoid feeling sick.

Further analysis by La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia, found that immune cells of people with the mutation responded to part of the Covid-19 called the NQK-Q8 peptide – which is very similar to the NQK-A8 peptide carried by cold viruses.

Scientists are now hopeful that the finding could help create new drugs or vaccines that induce the same immune effect.

“By studying their immune response, this might enable us to identify new ways of promoting immune protection against Sars-CoV-2 that could be used in future development of vaccine or drugs,” said Professor Stephanie Gras, laboratory head at La Trobe University which carried out the immune system experiments.