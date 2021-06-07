Samaritans launch new mental health workshops for the workplace

At the launch of the 'Learn 2 Listen' campaign are former Irish rally driver Rosemary Smith, Louisa Murray, Volunteer with Dublin Samaritans and Head of HR and Development, Phil Donohue of Dublin Bus.

Dublin Samaritans have launched a new wellbeing programme ‘Learn 2 Listen’ - a practical workshop which aims to help companies build their emotional support toolkit.

‘Learn 2 Listen’ will help companies and workers support colleagues who may not be coping with work stress or other mental health issues, and to listen more effectively to their colleagues.

Dublin Bus and An Post are some of the first companies to offer the workshop to employees.

The programme has been developed by trained Dublin Samaritan volunteers to offer key employees the skills and tools needed to recognise the early warning signs of stress.

It aims to give employees an increased awareness of mental health issues in the workplace and practise the key skill of ‘active listening'.

Nicholas Nally, Volunteer Outreach Director with Dublin Samaritans said the objective of the workshops is to “give managers an increased understanding of mental health support in the workplace and to give them the knowledge and tools to provide emotional support to colleagues.

“The content of the workshop is based on Samaritan’s extensive body of knowledge and experience in active listening skills gained over the 50 years of the Dublin branch.

“The online workshop experience is designed to replicate an inhouse workshop as much as possible and is led by experienced Samaritan volunteers. The workshops to date have been very well received by attendees.

“The feedback we have received strongly indicates that the experience has helped them to better understand how to provide emotional support in their work context and has given them the confidence to apply these new techniques in their day to day working environments,” Mr Nally said.

Trained volunteers deliver the workshop to small groups of employees to ensure that participants are personally supported throughout, and topics covered in the workshop include; understanding emotional health, the stress continuum, barriers to listening in the workplace, active listening tools and demonstrations.

The workshops are interactive and experiential involving roleplay with trained Samaritans and colleagues.

Dublin Bus were the first company to pilot the L2L project and An Post have been among the first to sign up for the wellbeing workshops taking place in June.

Feedback from Dublin Bus employees who attended the pilot workshop was very positive and the company has continued to run the programme, Nicholas said.

‘Learn 2 Listen’ is offered online while restrictions are in place. Once it is safe to do so, Dublin Samaritans will deliver the training inhouse.

Vivienne Kavanagh, Employee Development and Equality Executive at Dublin Bus said the “authentic” workshops provided a “beneficial and practical toolkit” for managers at Dublin Bus.

“We know that the volunteers delivering the course are also working on the ground. They've heard every problem imaginable in their 50 years in Ireland.”

There are significant costs associated with offering the Dublin Samaritan free phone line to the public. The organisation hopes that “Learn 2 Listen’ will help to ensure the future of the 24/7 service by offering the half-day course to corporate clients for a nominal fee.

The volunteers who deliver the course do so on a voluntary (unpaid) basis and all proceeds from the workshops go towards running costs of the free phone service throughout Ireland.

For more information visit: https://www.samaritans.org/ireland/branches/dublin/



