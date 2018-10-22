Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry, and model Miranda Kerr, have long touted its benefits.

'Sales have increased twenty-fold in the last three years'... Ireland is falling in love with a new tipple

Now, apple cider vinegar sales are booming in Ireland, according to supermarkets and health food shops.

Many believe that taking a shot of apple cider vinegar - diluted in water, salad or tea - helps alleviate cold symptoms, helps arthritis symptoms, and helps skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

Tesco has seen “at least double digit growth for the product since last year,” a spokesperson said.

Nourish health food shop says it has seen a 240pc increase in demand in the last two years, compared to the previous period.

While Supervalu, says sales have increased twenty-fold in the last three years.

Paddy Curran, Supervalu’s buyer for health and wellness said: “We’ve gone from stocking one brand to stocking five brands in that period.”

“We started off with one brand, Braggs apple cider vinegar, and have taken on more brands as the demand has grown and we’ve taken on Ballyhoora, from Tipperary, as part of the Food Academy programme.”

However, Sarah Keogh, a Dublin based nutritionist says that scientifically speaking, studies have not yet proven the health claims that are made about the drink.

“It serves its purpose as a popular natural remedy. But there are no studies supporting any of the claims I’ve heard made about it. If you’re taking it and you feel better on it, great, but from a professional point of view, a lot of the studies don’t prove the claims that are made.”

“A lot of people ask about arthritis and apple cider vinegar, and I can’t find any studies that support the claim that it helps arthritis.”

“I would say, it certainly won’t do you any harm, but it wouldn’t be something I’ve recommended either.”

Keogh recommends glucosamine and fish oils instead for arthritic symptoms.

However, April Danann, a nutritionist in west Cork, has been taking her own vinegar culture for 11 years, and she credits it with staving off arthritis which is prevalent in her family.

“When I talk to people about vinegars, I would say they’re one of the top three things that have changed my life. The one thing I would never miss is my apple cider vinegar,” she said.

“I feel like my symptoms eased. Using it myself, I believe that it’s more valuable to me to take it at night with a little bit of water... There is this light feeling of wellbeing in the morning after taking it at night.”

“It’s your ‘apple a day’ in a spoon basically for me, and the fact that it’s in a vinegar, it can be quite alkalising for the body.”

“You dilute it well,” she added, “You can add it to your herbal tea, your salad, or dilute it in water.”

Online Editors