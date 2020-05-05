Rude health: Warts and all

Should concerns about future coronaviruses worry the world more than climate change, asks Maurice Gueret, who answers some questions about verrucae.

Laws of motion

Newton's third law of motion states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. His rules applied to classical mechanics, but it's wise to remember that everything we do, even with the best of intentions, may have unforeseen consequences down the road. When tobacco advertising was banned, the free spaces were taken up, in the main, by alcohol sponsors. When governments went all-out to protect acute hospital services during the Covid-19 crisis, it was poor and more vulnerable relations in the nursing-home sector that bore the brunt. It will be a few years before we learn all the lessons that this coronavirus can teach us. Perhaps the lazy political consensus of the last decade - that climate change poses humanity's greatest threat - is set to unravel.

Dakota chicks

Our current foe is a spiky little parasite from a family of viruses that first appeared on a North Dakota chicken farm in 1931. Vets will tell you that this was the first coronavirus to be identified. It affected young chicks in the first three weeks of their life. They became listless and gasped for breath as mucous collected in their lungs. This disease, known at the time as infectious bronchitis, spread readily among them, with a mortality rate variously estimated at between 40pc and 90pc. Then, in 1965, two doctors at the UK's Common Cold Research Unit isolated the first human coronavirus from the snot of a boy with an ordinary cold. They transferred it to the nasal passages of volunteers, who then also came down with colds. One generation on, we had deadly human coronaviruses - Sars first, then Mers, and now Covid-19 - all within the space of just 20 years. In memory of all those who have perished in the current wave, we surely owe it to them to be better prepared next time. We could start by ensuring we have all masks and protective gear, made to last, made to measure, and made in Ireland. Every care facility of ward size with more than 30 patients should have at least one permanent and on-site doctor. And we should get rid of the nonsense of running parallel health services on this island - one free for all and one for those with insurance. A civilised nation would insure every citizen's health and ensure they all receive the same timely care when they need it.

Verruca acid

A reader asked me to write about a less serious virus affecting her granddaughter. She has plantar warts on the soles of her feet. These can be unsightly, sore to walk on and difficult to treat. The common term is verruca, a Latin word deriving from 'a little hillock' or 'summit'. The causative bug is not a coronavirus, but a human papillomavirus that invades the sole and causes local proliferation of epidermis cells into a round, warty growth. Children and young adults are particularly susceptible, especially around swimming pools, showers and bathrooms. Verrucae should be covered with socks or bandages if one is sharing facilities in bare feet, and it's important not to share towels. Some die themselves without treatment. In my practice days, the weekly liquid-nitrogen clinic was a popular spot for freezing resistant ones. Traditional chemist remedies would be keratolytics, whose various doses of salicylic acid are used to dissolve warts. They often have 'sal' in the title. Occlusal solution is a strong one. Salactol paint and Salatac gel a bit milder. Over-the-counter freezing agents tend to use dimethyl ether and propane mixtures (DMEP) rather than the traditional and much colder liquid nitrogen that doctors use. The late Dr Dupont, dermatologist at Baggot Street Hospital, suggested avoiding drastic treatment in children. His book, Skin Disease - Fact and Fiction, suggests a keratolytic and a simple occlusion by an Elastoplast as enough to remove most verrucae slowly and painlessly. He had his very own verruca test. If sideways pressure on it was painful, he declared the wart to be actively growing.

Body donation

Finally, I'm sad to report that the Covid-19 crisis has put paid to the plans of some to donate their bodies to medical science after death. Until our universities reopen, anatomy schools will not be in a position to receive remains that had been bequeathed to them. On resumption, it's safe to assume that they will not accept remains of people who succumbed to Covid-19, now or in the future. But once universities are back to work, medical schools will welcome enquiries again.

