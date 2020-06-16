| 14°C Dublin

Rude health: the dogs in the street and what they can tell us

 

Another flu season is just three months away Expand

We need to use scientific evidence rather than what's sitting unused in the larder, says Maurice Gueret, as he wonders what a dog could do for a troubled Trump

Straight talking

At last, some clarity on the wearing of masks. Writing in The Lancet, Professor Raina MacIntyre calls for guidelines to be based on evidence, not on the availability of supplies. Hospitals and care facilities have been criticised for only supplying surgical masks to staff during the coronavirus pandemic. MacIntyre, an Australian epidemiologist and expert in global biosecurity, says that this is akin to allowing an army into modern warfare with bows and arrows. Newly published analysis of 170 previous studies in the journal, suggests that respirator masks (such as the much talked about N95) offer more than 95pc protection in risky environments, while common or garden surgical masks falter back at 77pc.