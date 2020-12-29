‘Robyn’s legacy is so important to us and other kids with neuroblastoma’

A teenager who died after living with cancer for 12 years has left a legacy of hope for other sick children this Christmas.

Robyn Smyth (15), who lived the majority of her short life with neuroblastoma, captured the heart of the nation with her determination to fight the disease.

From Whitehall in Dublin, she was diagnosed with the illness in September 2007 when she was just three years old. Sadly, on April 23 this year, Robyn lost her battle and passed away at home, surrounded by family.

Despite facing her first Christmas and new year without her adored daughter, Bernadette Dornan is thankful for the time she had with Robyn and for the legacy she has left behind. She is also full of gratitude for her second daughter, Millie.

Bernadette explained that Robyn may be physically gone but her presence is never far away.

“Obviously, Christmas and the start of a new year will be a first in so many ways. She won’t be here to open presents, to enjoy the fun of this time of year with her sister, her cousins and friends. It will be difficult but we are going over to one of my sisters’ houses.

“I’m so thankful to have Millie and we will always keep Robyn alive in our hearts and in our actions. She was a wonderful person – despite all she went through – and that’s why her legacy is so important to us and for other children who live with neuroblastoma,” explained Bernadette.

Bernadette was at her daughter’s side for every second of her treatment, willing Robyn to have more time with her family and friends.

When Robyn’s chances of survival dropped to 5pc five years ago, and Bernadette was told by Irish doctors to bring her daughter home to die, the family decided to fundraise to take her to the US for treatment.

When Robyn first became ill, she was treated in several Dublin hospitals, and then at medical facilities in the US, including Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Michigan and Sloan Kettering in New York, thanks to the generosity of relatives, friends and a fundraising campaign, which raised more than €1m.

Bernadette and Robyn, along with close friend Martina Burrowes, made more than 100 return trips to the US during her cancer battle.

Bernadette said: “Donations are still being made to Robyn’s fundraising drive and we are aiming to put plans in place to use the remaining funds to help other children and adolescents dealing with neuroblastoma.

"How that is going to be delivered, we [family and those who oversee the funds] are still working on.

“However, we would like to create a way in which children here have access to specialists who deal with neuroblastoma day in and day out and have those medics here in Ireland. A centre for research and targeted treatment would be amazing and a wonderful legacy Robyn could have.

“We are discussing liaising with some children’s charities but it’s all in the early stages. The one thing that is certain on the cusp of the new year – Robyn’s memory will always be with us. Her life was never in vain – it was and is an inspiration to us all.”

It had been hoped that Robyn would have the chance to travel to Germany for further ground-breaking treatment, but she passed away before this was possible.

In August this year, on the eve of Robyn’s 16th birthday, a cherry blossom tree was planted in a park where she used to play outside the home of her grandfather, Tom Dornan.

“The reason why we chose to plant the blossom tree on the green was because it was the centre of everything for Robyn,” said Bernadette.

"When she was born, she came home to her grandad’s house on Glendun Road, to school in the Holy Child here in Larkhill and played many times on the green with her cousins.

“When Robyn got sick, this place was the centre of great support from everyone in Whitehall, Ballymun and surrounding areas. Everyone came together to help fundraise. Robyn just wanted to be a normal child. She always wanted to be doing something. She liked going to the beach collecting stones, planting flowers and loved the beauty of nature.

"The blossom tree was Robyn’s favourite as it was beautiful and strong, like her.”

The family have asked for donations to continue to be made to The Robyn’s Life Trust at robynslife.com, as they aim to set up a centre for research into childhood cancer – the first of its kind in Ireland.