‘Robyn’s legacy is so important to us and other kids with neuroblastoma’

Robyn Smyth, who died aged 15 after a 12-year battle with cancer, with her younger sister Millie Expand

Sarah Slater

A teenager who died after living with cancer for 12 years has left a legacy of hope for other sick children this Christmas.

Robyn Smyth (15), who lived the majority of her short life with neuroblastoma, captured the heart of the nation with her determination to fight the disease.

From Whitehall in Dublin, she was diagnosed with the illness in September 2007 when she was just three years old. Sadly, on April 23 this year, Robyn lost her battle and passed away at home, surrounded by family.

