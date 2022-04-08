Risk of sight problems rises with use of erectile dysfunction drugs, study finds

Viagra has been linked to a doubling in the risk of eye conditions which can cause blindness, US research suggests.

The drug has been available over the counter in Britain since 2018, with surveys suggesting about one in six men have taken the drug, or other medication for erectile dysfunction.

Research by the University of British Columbia (UBC) found that those taking pills such as Viagra, Cialis, Levitra and Stendra had a 2.5-fold rise in the risk of serious retinal detachment.

They also had twice the chance of suffering ischemic optic neuropathy, which compromises blood supply to the optic nerve, and the risk of retinal vascular occlusion – a blood clot in the veins or arteries of the retina – rose by 44pc.

All such conditions can cause sight loss, but are very rare, experts stressed.

The findings were based on an analysis of the health insurance claim records of 213,000 men who were regular users of common erectile medications.

However, scientists said it was not clear whether the drugs had caused the problems or whether underlying health conditions that increase the risk of impotence could be to blame.

Dr Mahyar Etminan of UBC said: “These medications address erectile dysfunction by improving blood flow, but we know that they can also hinder blood flow in other parts of the body.

“So, although our study doesn’t prove cause-and-effect, there is a mechanism by which these medications could conceivably lead to these problems.”

The study tried to take account of other conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease, which could also increase such risks. But some experts said only a randomised controlled study could show if the increased risk was caused by the medication.

Professor Robert MacLaren of the University of Oxford said phosphodiesterase inhibitors such as Viagra are an effective treatment for erectile dysfunction.

“However, it must be remembered that the conditions that lead to erectile dysfunction, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, also affect the ocular blood vessels,” he said. “Hence this may simply be an association of two conditions rather than one causing the other.”

Professor Linda Sharples, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “The cohort study tells us that these vision impairments are fairly rare, occurring in 1.55 patients per thousand in this population.”

This would mean an extra 1.3 patients per 1,000 people who are taking these drugs being diagnosed with vision issues.

The study was published in Jama Ophthalmology.