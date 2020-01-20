Going to college, getting a job and becoming a parent are key life events for piling on the pounds, experts say.

Going to college, getting a job and becoming a parent are key life events for piling on the pounds, experts say.

Revealed: The key life events that see people pile on the pounds

Academics at the University of Cambridge in England analysed dozens of studies to find out the key times people put on weight - and noted exercise levels often drop at the same time.

The experts looked at studies on weight gain in mothers over several years compared with women who remained childless.

A woman of average height (164cm) who had no children gained around 7.5kg over five to six years, while a mother of the same height put that on plus an extra 1.3kg.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In