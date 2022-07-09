Psychedelic drugs and How to Change Your Mind: are the mental health benefits real?

Psychedelics are having a moment. On Tuesday, Netflix releases How to Change Your Mind, a four-part series based on journalist Michael Pollan’s book about mind-altering drugs.

This show is the tip of a growing iceberg. For reasons that are not entirely clear, the world is awash with excitement about psychedelics.

People are ‘microdosing’, taking facilitated drug trips and reporting dramatic breakthroughs after using hallucinogens that have altered minds since ancient times. Research is accumulating, pharmaceutical companies are piling on and venture capitalists are hovering with barely concealed delight.

Before we get carried away, it is useful to take a breath and figure out what is going on. Psychedelics are hallucinogenic drugs such as mescaline (derived from cacti), LSD (‘acid’), psilocybin (found in ‘magic mushrooms’) and DMT (a rapid-acting, intense psychedelic). Many of these substances have been used for centuries in rituals and religious ceremonies.

Initial effects can include relaxation and euphoria, accompanied by hallucinations. Negative effects can include confusion, dizziness, poor concentration, clumsiness, blurred vision, sweating, vomiting, numbness, hyperventilation and irregular or fast heartbeat. Bad trips can be terrifying and there can be long-term effects on mental health.

The idea that some of these substances might be useful for mental illness is not new. Psilocybin was researched in the 1960s but was abandoned until recently.

Today, discussions commonly focus on individual stories of psychedelic experiences that were followed by emotional breakthroughs. While these accounts can be compelling, people with bad experiences are less likely to speak out.

Before psychedelics can be recommended widely, we need systematic evidence that their positive effects outweigh the negatives, especially among people in distress.

Happily, the recent wave of research suggests that some of these substances might play useful roles. The science is not definitive, but there is reason for hope. Certain studies support the idea that psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy is helpful for some with depression. This is unlikely to be transformative or appropriate for everyone, but I will be surprised if some sort of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy is not introduced in the coming years. Colleagues in Trinity College Dublin are involved in research along these lines.

There is precedent for this. Already, esketamine — a variant of ketamine, a sort of psychedelic — is licensed for some people with depression. The drug can be given in combination with an antidepressant to adults with a major depressive disorder who have not responded to at least two different treatments. It can also be given for acute short-term treatment of psychiatric emergencies under certain circumstances. Esketamine can have side effects, so is highly regulated and supervised, but it is a start.

There is considerably less evidence to support ‘microdosing’. Last year, a study of almost 200 people found some improvements after four weeks of taking small amounts of psychedelics, but the benefits were no greater than those in the placebo group.

As a psychiatrist, I see both sides of the psychedelics argument. On the one hand, I see people who struggle with treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). We have many treatments that help, but I would give anything for more options.

On the other hand, I see the negative effects of psychedelics: hallucinations, mood problems and lives destroyed by drug misuse. I meet people who do not recover from bad trips, whose lives were changed forever by magic mushrooms or LSD.

The bottom line is that we need more systematic, randomised clinical trials before psilocybin and similar substances can be safely recommended in clinical care. The most likely outcome is that a number of psychedelics will offer benefits to some people with specific conditions, in combination with psychotherapy.

Psychedelics are not a game-changer or the definitive answer to mental illness. Rather less dramatically, they may prove to be one tool among many for some people. While they will be useful, they are unlikely to be first-line treatments for anything any time soon.

The incorporation of psychedelics into mainstream medicine will change how we see these substances. Anyone with romantic memories of ayahuasca ceremonies on backpacking trips in South America can banish those images immediately.

Today, the world of psychedelics is peopled by pharmaceutical executives and venture capitalists rather than shamans and mystics. The scene is more pinstripe than tie-dye, more corporate than counterculture. This is the price we pay for the evidence we need to use these substances wisely and well.

So watch the Netflix series and keep an eye on the science, but don’t head to the woods with your mushroom basket.

If you are depressed, it is wise to consult your GP. If you seek general enlightenment, why not try mindfulness instead of hallucinogens? Mindfulness is as ancient as psychedelics, considerably cheaper, vastly safer, and just as transformational. The best way to change your mind is with your mind.

Brendan Kelly is professor of psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin and author of ‘In Search of Madness: A Psychiatrist’s Travels Through the History of Mental Illness’ (Gll)