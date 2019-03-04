People 'choose partners with similar life expectancies'

People unwittingly tend to choose a partner with a similar life expectancy, according to new research.

A genetic study found humans also unconsciously select mates with similar risks of illness such as blood pressure or heart disease.

Experts say the findings help explain why long-term couples often suffer from the same ailments in later years.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh concluded the effect is likely a result of choosing a mate with shared lifestyle factors that are genetically linked to disease. These include risks such as smoking, or healthy behaviours.

