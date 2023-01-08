Parenting a non-verbal child: ‘I cried, wondering would he ever call me Mummy’

‘You know, Einstein didn’t talk until he was five!” I have heard that phrase a lot. Or: “My friend’s child/nephew/ son never said a word, then, suddenly one day, they just started talking in full sentences.”

Lots of stories of hope and all shared with the best intentions, but I do wonder: why do so many people think it’s more likely that my little boy might turn out to be the next Nobel-Prize-winning physicist, than entertain the possibility that something isn’t quite as it should be?

Myself and my husband’s youngest son, Finn (four) is a gorgeous little boy. He is angelic looking, with his fair hair, blue eyes and chubby cheeks. He is full of energy and loves to race around the forest park near where we live, laughing with abandon. He adores water, swinging in a hammock, music, puzzles. He is affectionate and caring, always the first one to look concerned if he hears a baby cry. He gives good hugs, and he shares his food, even crisps — if you’re lucky. We adore him.

Finn is also classed as non-verbal, an evaluation made by an educational psychologist who also assessed him as operating at the level of a ‘severe learning disability’. Of course, assessing a four-year-old is far from an exact science — who is to say whether they can’t hand you the square or simply don’t want to? Finn has also been diagnosed with a ‘developmental impairment’ by his paediatric consultant and is under evaluation for autism. The past two years have passed in a sea of letters: OTs, SLTs, visits to the CDC, DIS, the ed psychs and the IEPs. If you’re in the system, you’ll have had to learn, like me, what all those mean. If you’re not, then don’t worry about it, and be glad you don’t have to.

In everyday parlance, we simply describe Finn as having ‘additional needs’ and I try to position myself somewhere between the optimism of the well-meaning folk with their Einstein stories and the weight of all those labels bestowed by the experts. I focus on the positives. Finn is making progress; he’s in the system and supported in a school appropriate for his needs. There are many families worse off.

Listing off these positives has become a practised form of self-soothing, not dissimilar to the way Finn finds comfort in repeatedly lining things up so that trails of toy trains and books endlessly snake their way across our floors.

There are families who would love to be in our position. Finn is not distressed by life, he’s not ill. The fact that I can hold him in my arms and see his beautiful, smiling face is something I am grateful for every day. ‘He’s happy, he’s healthy, he’s here,’ is the mantra I often find myself repeating in my head.

But just because things could be so much harder, does not mean that they are not sometimes hard. At times, the weight of ‘positive vibes only’, that feeling that you are being disloyal to your child by acknowledging anything other than the good, or doing a disservice to those worse off by feeling hard-done-by, is a strain. Because being parent to a child with additional needs is challenging, and often in an isolating way. I know I can’t be the only one who has felt like they’re floundering in a diagnosis limbo, sitting up, once again, at 4am with a dysregulated child worrying about what the future might hold.

Finn was born in Dublin in a heatwave, early in the summer of 2018. He was late, but so was his big brother, Tom (eight) and both boys needed to be induced to lure them from the womb. While Tom (10lbs 2oz at birth) was delivered by traditional route, Finn — weighing an impressive 10lbs 13oz — required a last-minute C-section. I know that for almost the first two years of Finn’s life there was nothing that sent up a red flag alerting me to anything that would suggest he was developing any differently to our eldest.

He seemed to be hitting all his milestones. Indeed, he walked early — tottering unaided and clearly in imitation of his big brother — at nine months. He babbled, he made eye contact and words started to come — ‘ba’ for ball, ‘gra-pa’ (grandpa). He would nod or shake his head in response to questions and, every time we got to the last page of Julia Donaldson’s Goat Goes To Playgroup, and the all-important question: “can you see Goat’s mum?”, he would triumphantly extend a chubby finger, declaring: “der!” pointing to the right mammy.

Expand Close "‘He’s happy, he’s healthy, he’s here,’ is the mantra I often find myself repeating in my head." Chrissie Russell with four-year-old Finn. Photo: Collette Creative Photography / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "‘He’s happy, he’s healthy, he’s here,’ is the mantra I often find myself repeating in my head." Chrissie Russell with four-year-old Finn. Photo: Collette Creative Photography

And then it all stopped. Not suddenly, but sometime between one-and-a-half and two years of age, the words, the interaction, the pointing all went away. I’ve wracked my brain a thousand times to try and pinpoint an exact moment, but there was no thunderbolt. It was like a mesh barrier slowly went up that separated him from me and when I tried to talk to him, it felt like he was under water, only hearing me dimly, if at all.

His sporadic response to his name being called made me wonder if it was his hearing and we pursued that route, but all was normal there. Then came the referrals, the Child Development Clinic and the diagnosis of developmental impairment.

I’d never heard the phrase before. “Will he grow out of it?” I asked the consultant, but she shook her head.

“So this is how he’s always going to be?” I asked, trying not to sound hysterical. She gently tried to explain to me that Finn could make progress but there was no way of knowing how great that progress might be or what form it would take. Nor could she explain to me why this had happened, why his words had suddenly gone away. “Sometimes there is no reason,” she said, while I churlishly thought, fat lot of good all those years in medical school were, and then headed off to Dr Google for answers.

The internet dishes out hope and terror in equal measure, particularly when it comes to prognoses for speech. Some studies suggested if he didn’t speak by five, he never would; others alluded that there was a 50/50 chance that, with support, he would, in time, be fluent.

Parents are always giving out about their kids never shutting up. I know, I did it myself with Tom, and still do. But the absence of all those endless questions, the demands to know what’s for dinner and can they wear their dinosaur costume to school; coming out with cute things like calling reindeers ‘radiators’ or mispronouncing hospital as ‘hostiple’, the silence is much worse.

Curiously, non-verbal does not mean entirely without words. “If you look at research studies, how they define ‘non-verbal’ can be very different,” explains Dr Clare Carroll, a speech and language therapist and lecturer at the University of Galway. “Sometimes, it might mean no spoken words, other times it might mean a few, or perhaps that spoken language is not their primary means of communication.”

Non-speaking autism is sometimes taken to refer to a person who doesn’t speak in sentences that others can understand, or perhaps only speaking meaningfully some of the time.

There’s certainly no specific diagnosis that can explain to me why Finn can say ‘Eiffel Tower’, correctly identifying it on the picture map that hangs in his brother’s room and yet cannot tell me his own name. He can name every engine in Thomas The Tank Engine but can’t answer me when I ask: are you hungry? Or: was school fun today? I cried wondering if he would ever call me ‘mummy’, but in the last year that has come, albeit sporadically. And he will now echo me when I say, I love you. These are baby steps but it’s progress, and where there is progress, the hope is always there that more progress will follow.

But there are no guarantees. “Every child is unique, so it’s impossible to predict where they’ll be this time next year or in five or 10 years,” says Dr Carroll. “Children can progress — some get to learn the back and forth of speech, or they may use other methods of communication. And, particularly for children with autism, just because they’re not communicating verbally, it does not mean they do not understand. Often, we underestimate what they do know because they’re not expressing it or saying it or sharing.”

What happened to Finn — hitting his milestones, then stopping — is a familiar scenario. “Often with children with autism, that’s what you’ll hear from parents. That they were doing all these things, communicating, and then it just went away,” says Dr Carroll.

But as much as Finn has many indicators of autism, I feel like a fraud if I use this diagnosis. At the last part of his assessment process, we were told it would be at least 15 months before we would hear about the next step. We’re based in Co Down and there are some 4,500 children in Northern Ireland waiting for an autism assessment. Had we stayed in Dublin, where Finn was born, we’d have been part of the 2,000 children in one half of Dublin alone waiting for autism assessment and the supports that can be accessed only once a diagnosis is made.

The barriers to support make my blood boil. Every expert will tell you that early access to appropriate support is the best indicator of positive outcomes. And yet, the resources are simply not there to give children this best chance that they deserve. In March 2021 almost 45,000 children across Ireland were revealed to be on waiting lists for speech and language assessments and therapy, with a similar tale in Northern Ireland, where the number of children on waiting lists has risen by 87pc in the past year.

Expand Close "Parents are always giving out about their kids never shutting up. I know, I did it myself with Tom, and still do. But the absence of all those endless questions, the demands to know what’s for dinner and can they wear their dinosaur costume to school; coming out with cute things like calling reindeers ‘radiators’ or mispronouncing hospital as ‘hostiple’, the silence is much worse." Photo: Collette Creative Photography / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "Parents are always giving out about their kids never shutting up. I know, I did it myself with Tom, and still do. But the absence of all those endless questions, the demands to know what’s for dinner and can they wear their dinosaur costume to school; coming out with cute things like calling reindeers ‘radiators’ or mispronouncing hospital as ‘hostiple’, the silence is much worse." Photo: Collette Creative Photography

I know parents who have paid several thousand euro to go private (but even here there can be a lengthy wait). We’re relatively lucky — Finn has his ‘Statement of Educational Needs’ which means he had one-to-one support in preschool and qualified for a special school placement.

Navigating the school system may have been a nightmare, but he’s now in a setting appropriate to his needs. He has access to speech and language (a service I’ve found invaluable since he first entered the system at two-and-a-half years old) but it shouldn’t be down to ‘luck’ and my heart breaks for those who haven’t secured the diagnosis or the support they need.

“You’ll need to fight for everything,” I remember one mum telling me, grim-faced from her battle to secure continuity of one-to-one support for her son with autism.

But when you’re tired and feeling emotionally depleted from parenting a child with additional needs, do you know what the last thing you feel you have the energy to do is? Fight. These are services benefiting some of the most vulnerable members of society who cannot advocate for themselves. Of course the parents are going to fight.

And they shouldn’t have to do it alone. “I think one of the frustrating things at the moment is that families are often left to navigate what is quite a complex system to begin with, even to get a diagnosis, but then, also, afterwards where to go next,” says Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism charity.

“For many families, the focus goes on getting the assessment, hoping it will unlock doors, but, unfortunately, they then encounter other barriers, whether it’s access to schools, access to follow-on therapies — you could be waiting years to access that sort of support. While children have a right to assessment, they don’t have a right to services.”

AsIAm provides support to thousands of families providing guidance, advice, access to training programmes and more. “But we need to shift away from the charity grace-and-favour model,” adds Harris. “The State needs to do an awful lot more.”

It was only thanks to another mum that I discovered we might qualify for some financial support and, after a 39-page application and several months of additional paperwork, the money finally came through.

It’s needed because Finn can’t avail of typical childcare so I’ve cut back on my work to be there for him. I’ve turned down job opportunities knowing that my time cannot handle the needs of a full-time career and full-time caring.

Expand Close "“You’ll need to fight for everything,” I remember one mum telling me, grim-faced from her battle to secure continuity of one-to-one support for her son with autism." Four-year-old Finn enjoying the outdoors. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "“You’ll need to fight for everything,” I remember one mum telling me, grim-faced from her battle to secure continuity of one-to-one support for her son with autism." Four-year-old Finn enjoying the outdoors.

In the summer, we paid three times the cost of a summer scheme so that his wonderful one-to-one support from nursery could go with him, and we felt fortunate that option was available to us.

I remember the consultant telling me of another mum who described getting the diagnosis that their child had a developmental impairment. “She said it was like thinking you’re going on holiday to Italy, doing all the research on what to see and do in Italy, and packing your case for Italy, then getting off the plane to find you’re in Sweden.” I recall thinking that those two locations seemed too alike, I felt more like I’d got off the plane in Uzbekistan.

Finn struggles with sleep — he’s up every night, sometimes for hours. The energy-burning events like parties or trips to soft play, — where people tend to look at your red-faced, sweaty child tearing around and say, oh they’ll sleep for you tonight! — those are the times when Finn almost certainly won’t sleep because he’ll be struggling to process the sensory overload of the day. And yet, he loves the sensory stuff — no swing can go high enough, no roller coaster fast enough — so, of course, we still do it.

Finn can’t use a toilet. He has no concept of needing to go to the loo, meaning we’ve paid a small fortune in nappies and have had to deal with some messy clean-up operations.

He has no sense of danger. He could run laughing into water, traffic, over a sheer drop, oblivious of the impact and unable to register the urgency in our screams to stop. All heavy cabinets and tables in our home have had to be nailed to the wall.

His extreme vulnerability sometimes wakes me at night, breathless with anxiety. I find myself dressing him in bright, easily memorable clothes so that if the worst happens and he’s separated from us, I can describe him perfectly, knowing that he wouldn’t be able to tell anyone that he’s lost or who he is.

Without words to articulate his needs, Finn can get frustrated. The major meltdown he threw at an ice-cream parlour at a tourist attraction is seared in my memory. He lay scream-crying on the ground while I tried in vain to figure out if it was the wrong ice cream, or the fact that the ice cream was melting or what other heinous wrong I could fix and make the people stop staring, my brain registering their looks as silent judgment of my bad parenting.

“This is embarrassing,” my husband said, sighing, while my eldest looked concerned. “Why is Finn sad?” he asked.

The impact on my eldest son is top of my Guilt List. Tom’s life has been hugely impacted — the greater demands of my youngest regularly stealing time and attention away from my eldest. “I’m sorry, darling, Finn was up for four hours last night, and mummy is too tired to play Ludo and anyway, remember last time we had it out Finn took the little pieces and tried to eat them?”

I asked Tom a while ago how he felt about Finn not being like other children. “Well, sometimes I feel sad and wish he could say things and do other things and not break my Lego,” he mused. “But most of the time I just feel we’re special to have him.”

He doesn’t wish Finn was any different, and while I share his beautiful sentiment that we’re special to have Finn, I can’t say in all honesty I don’t wish he was different. I love him just as he is but for his sake, and for ours, I wish he was different. I wish he had the skills that his peers have, that life didn’t have these extra challenges for him.

I hate that worries and fears about the future are always stealing joy from moments in the present. Because our days aren’t all doom and gloom. Finn is full of joy, his love for life is contagious and whether he’s mischievously sneaking ice-lollies out of the freezer or building cushion forts with his brother, he makes us smile every day.

But worry is always there too. I sometimes feel in a constant state of fight or flight and I can’t help preempting the challenges to come. What if he never talks in any meaningful way? What if he never has any level of independence? Will he have friends? What will happen when he leaves school? What will happen to him if I’m not here?

Hush, the soothing side of my brain whispers. He’s happy, he’s healthy, he’s here.