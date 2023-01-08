| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Parenting a non-verbal child: ‘I cried, wondering would he ever call me Mummy’

Chrissie Russell’s four-year-old son has been diagnosed as having a ‘severe learning disability’. Here, she details the worry that has become her constant companion; the difficulties navigating ‘the system’ and her fury at the lack of support for her child and other children like him

&quot;In everyday parlance, we simply describe Finn as having &lsquo;additional needs&rsquo; and I try to position myself somewhere between the optimism of the well-meaning folk with their Einstein stories and the weight of all those labels bestowed by the experts.&quot; Chrissie Russell and her son Finn. Photo: Collette Creative Photography Expand
&quot;&lsquo;He&rsquo;s happy, he&rsquo;s healthy, he&rsquo;s here,&rsquo; is the mantra I often find myself repeating in my head.&quot; Chrissie Russell with four-year-old Finn. Photo: Collette Creative Photography Expand
&quot;Parents are always giving out about their kids never shutting up. I know, I did it myself with Tom, and still do. But the absence of all those endless questions, the demands to know what&rsquo;s for dinner and can they wear their dinosaur costume to school; coming out with cute things like calling reindeers &lsquo;radiators&rsquo; or mispronouncing hospital as &lsquo;hostiple&rsquo;, the silence is much worse.&quot; Photo: Collette Creative Photography Expand
&quot;&ldquo;You&rsquo;ll need to fight for everything,&rdquo; I remember one mum telling me, grim-faced from her battle to secure continuity of one-to-one support for her son with autism.&quot; Four-year-old Finn enjoying the outdoors. Expand

Close

&quot;In everyday parlance, we simply describe Finn as having &lsquo;additional needs&rsquo; and I try to position myself somewhere between the optimism of the well-meaning folk with their Einstein stories and the weight of all those labels bestowed by the experts.&quot; Chrissie Russell and her son Finn. Photo: Collette Creative Photography

"In everyday parlance, we simply describe Finn as having ‘additional needs’ and I try to position myself somewhere between the optimism of the well-meaning folk with their Einstein stories and the weight of all those labels bestowed by the experts." Chrissie Russell and her son Finn. Photo: Collette Creative Photography

&quot;&lsquo;He&rsquo;s happy, he&rsquo;s healthy, he&rsquo;s here,&rsquo; is the mantra I often find myself repeating in my head.&quot; Chrissie Russell with four-year-old Finn. Photo: Collette Creative Photography

"‘He’s happy, he’s healthy, he’s here,’ is the mantra I often find myself repeating in my head." Chrissie Russell with four-year-old Finn. Photo: Collette Creative Photography

&quot;Parents are always giving out about their kids never shutting up. I know, I did it myself with Tom, and still do. But the absence of all those endless questions, the demands to know what&rsquo;s for dinner and can they wear their dinosaur costume to school; coming out with cute things like calling reindeers &lsquo;radiators&rsquo; or mispronouncing hospital as &lsquo;hostiple&rsquo;, the silence is much worse.&quot; Photo: Collette Creative Photography

"Parents are always giving out about their kids never shutting up. I know, I did it myself with Tom, and still do. But the absence of all those endless questions, the demands to know what’s for dinner and can they wear their dinosaur costume to school; coming out with cute things like calling reindeers ‘radiators’ or mispronouncing hospital as ‘hostiple’, the silence is much worse." Photo: Collette Creative Photography

&quot;&ldquo;You&rsquo;ll need to fight for everything,&rdquo; I remember one mum telling me, grim-faced from her battle to secure continuity of one-to-one support for her son with autism.&quot; Four-year-old Finn enjoying the outdoors.

"“You’ll need to fight for everything,” I remember one mum telling me, grim-faced from her battle to secure continuity of one-to-one support for her son with autism." Four-year-old Finn enjoying the outdoors.

/

"In everyday parlance, we simply describe Finn as having ‘additional needs’ and I try to position myself somewhere between the optimism of the well-meaning folk with their Einstein stories and the weight of all those labels bestowed by the experts." Chrissie Russell and her son Finn. Photo: Collette Creative Photography

Chrissie Russell

‘You know, Einstein didn’t talk until he was five!” I have heard that phrase a lot. Or: “My friend’s child/nephew/ son never said a word, then, suddenly one day, they just started talking in full sentences.”

Lots of stories of hope and all shared with the best intentions, but I do wonder: why do so many people think it’s more likely that my little boy might turn out to be the next Nobel-Prize-winning physicist, than entertain the possibility that something isn’t quite as it should be?

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy