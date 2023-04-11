‘Our reliance on social media is an emergency situation — we are sleepwalking to a point of no return’

Kyle Taylor is a leading campaigner on digital democracy reform and platform regulation in the UK and internationally. Currently based in Tokyo, he says that social media apps are deliberately addictive

Kyle Taylor is a leading campaigner on digital democracy reform and platform regulation

Kyle Taylor

"When the first digital wave started, I believed social media was going to be this great empowering tool for democracy and election. I thought we could easily reach more people and get them engaged with the political process.