‘Our obsession with thinness is endemic. I don't think Size Zero ever went away’

Body positivity seemed to triumph in the last decade, but did it really?

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Expand

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Liadan Hynes Email

You could take your pick from the headlines. “The Alarming return of size zero…What happened to body positivity?...Fashion industry’s obsession with size zero continues…”

Over the past year, there has been a rising clamour of anxiety around the return of the extreme thinness we haven’t seen widely celebrated for some time.

