‘Our obsession with thinness is endemic. I don't think Size Zero ever went away’

You could take your pick from the headlines. “The Alarming return of size zero…What happened to body positivity?...Fashion industry’s obsession with size zero continues…”

Over the past year, there has been a rising clamour of anxiety around the return of the extreme thinness we haven’t seen widely celebrated for some time.

Model Hailey Rhode Bieber is seen arriving to the 2019 Met Gala. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Model Hailey Rhode Bieber is seen arriving to the 2019 Met Gala. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Some commentators may trace the movement’s origins back to Hailey Bieber’s appearance at the May 2019 Met Gala, wearing a baby pink backless dress with a visible pink G-string detail.

She and fellow model Kendall Jenner, with their penchant for cutaway details, boob tubes, baggy low-slung trousers, extreme crop tops, combats and slip dresses, are poster girls for early Noughties nostalgia.

Because, despite some inroads into body diversity on fashion month runways, it seems that we are headed back there.

Kendall Jenner is seen on September 19, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner is seen on September 19, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Data collected by Vogue Business over the month of shows for the Autumn/Winter 2023 collections (9,137 looks in 219 shows, taking place in London, New York, Paris and Milan), revealed that only 0.6pc of the looks were plus-size (a US 14+) and 3.8pc were mid-size (a US 6-12). ​

So we’re headed back there, it would seem, but did we ever really leave? Was body inclusivity genuinely making inroads or was it merely a passing fad?

In 2006, Madrid Fashion Week mandated that all models have a BMI of more than 18. For a 5ft 10in model, this would correspond to a weight of just under nine stone.​

That year, the Italian fashion council also published a voluntary code of conduct requiring models to produce certification that they did not have eating disorders and were over 16. The code urged the use of larger models. It was, however, voluntary.

By 2012, legislation was being introduced. Israel required models to have medical certification of health and a BMI of more than 18.5 by law. The bill was pushed through in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) by Rachel Adato and supported by Adi Barkan, a noted model agent and fashion photographer, who noted at the time: “I look (back) 15 to 20 years ago; we shot models size 38 (10). Today it’s 24 (0).”

In 2017 France introduced a law banning the use of extremely thin models, an adjudication to be made by a doctor based on “weight, age, and body shape”.

Non-compliant employers would face fines of up to €75,000 or six months in prison.

France’s Minister of Social and Affairs and Health, introducing the legislation, said: “Exposing young people to normative and unrealistic images of bodies leads to a sense of self-depreciation and poor self-esteem that can impact health-related behaviour.”

​And in 2017, French luxury groups LVMH and Kering, owners of Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Christian Dior, banned size-zero models from appearing on their runways and in advertising campaigns. Quite how much impact any of this really had is questionable.

A paper published in the International Textile And Apparel Association Annual in 2019 undertook a fascinating study,“The body to die for: appearance aesthetics, body measurements, and BMI analysis of female and male runway models 2012 - 2018”. It used a variety of datasets of high-fashion models working in New York, Paris, London and Milan in a bid to establish the norms. ​

“Growing juvenilisation and normative and dangerous thinness represent the two main aesthetic trends captured in the study,” it found.​

Lauren (*name changed), a fashion editor in her 30s, questions whether size zero ever went away. “The seeds of this movement were planted decades ago, and we’ve just grown up in the shadow of it. To me, size zero is endemic.”

She rejects the idea of an apparent return of size zero. “I think it’s so beyond that. Our obsession with thinness is systemic at this stage, so I don’t think it really went anywhere.​

“For every step forward, it does seem to be one step back,” she adds, referencing Kim Kardashian’s “troubling” account of dieting before last year’s Met Gala.

“What I think is interesting to watch unfold is the consistency of diversity by brands. Being inclusive is now cool, and it is essentially a marketing tool.”

Even successful plus-size models wonder whether they are being booked as token nods to inclusivity. Model Ariel Pierre-Louis told London Runway, “I feel like some brands only decide to add plus-size [models] at the last minute, to be ‘inclusive’, and they usually only hire the non-double digit ‘plus’ [models] or under-a-size-14 [models].”

Some luxury brands have expanded their ranges. Savage by Fenty, Christian Siriano, Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Ganni, DvF, The Row, Erdem, Vince and Mara Hoffman offer designs up to size UK22, but the real movement has been midmarket.

Debenhams, Mango, Asos, M&S, Next and H&M all use larger models. Nike’s range in sizes up to UK 26 was well-received, despite some criticism of the introduction of plus-size mannequins in some flagships. Adidas and Puma also have plus-size ranges.

In more recent times, the body positivity movement, originally an activist movement that was part of the radical fat movement in the 1960s, has been to a large extent co-opted by the mainstream, watered down, and served up by countless straight-sized influencers. Brands hopped eagerly on the bandwagon, keen to be seen as kind, inclusive, diverse.

Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The singer Lizzo, who has just launched her own gender-affirming shapewear line, told Vogue in 2020, “I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point…I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalise my body. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it.”

Part of the problem is that in our diet culture, we equate thinness with virtue. Gwyneth Paltrow recently listed her daily intake of essentially fluids and vegetables, while on a vitamin IV drip.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event 2022. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event 2022. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Jamie Wright is head nutritionist at Balance; a team of fully qualified nutritionists and dietitians who work with clients to achieve their diet-related goals.​

I asked him how much impact size-zero models appearing in fashion shows, ad campaigns, and magazine editorials have on people developing eating disorders. “The fashion, beauty and media industries are the cornerstones of our culture’s beauty standards. Our perception of what is required to be beautiful ebbs and flows based on what is trending within these industries,” he explained. ​

“Those predisposed to eating disorders can see size zero as absolute perfection, representing both complete beauty and total control, and so will do all that they can to achieve it.”​

On the source of whether our worship of thinness is driven by designers, or consumers, Jamie cautions that it is not a simple matter.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala. Photo: Gotham/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala. Photo: Gotham/Getty Images

“Personally I believe the worship of thinness, at least in the present day, isn’t so much shaped by the fashion industry but rather the attention economy. People like the Kardashians only have their influence because we gave it to them. In that sense, we can also take it away. It’s quite simple really; don’t follow people who perpetuate harmful messaging around beauty, weight and health.”

In the conversation around body diversity, social media is often cited as a positive influence, in that it gave voice to those who would never see their physical like in the pages of Vogue, and went some way to democratising representation.

“As with everything, social media is not all bad, not at all,” Jamie says. “In fact, a lot of the work done to promote diversity and to refute dangerous dieting practices and nonsensical fad diets and dieting products is a massive positive. However, I do think it would lean more on being a greater overall detriment. When you look at the research, the relationship is extremely clear; the more time spent on social media, the more at risk someone becomes of developing a form of disordered health.”

Maybe the instantaneous clap back on this occasion is a sign that things are moving, albeit incredibly slowly, in the right direction. Because nobody wants to go backwards.