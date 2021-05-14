| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Our first baby was like a local celebrity... the difference in having a lockdown baby is pretty stark

Kirsty Blake-Knox welcomed her second daughter into the world during lockdown. She writes on how she is keen to move out of this safe, heavily sanitised and socially-distanced world... and back into the real messy one

Kirsty Blake Knox pictured during her pregnant in the park near their home in Dublin. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Kirsty Blake Knox pictured during her pregnant in the park near their home in Dublin. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Kirsty Blake Knox pictured during her pregnant in the park near their home in Dublin. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Kirsty Blake Knox pictured during her pregnant in the park near their home in Dublin. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

MY SECOND daughter is a lockdown babe through and through.

She may only be four months old but so much of her life, both in utero and in the big bad world, has already been defined by rules, restrictions, bubbles and state-sanctioned 5km walks.

Most Watched

Privacy