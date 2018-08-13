TV presenter Davina McCall has publicly thanked her father’s seven friends who support him through his Alzheimer’s illness by taking him to golf twice a week.

'Our family are so, so grateful' - Davina McCall says heartfelt 'thank you' to her Dad's pals - who help him through Alzheimer's

Davina’s dad Andrew, who she previously described as her “rock”, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, when he was 73.

Yesterday, McCall told her 906,000 Instagram followers that his golfing friends show him great kindness.

“I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to the three Davids, the two Tonys, the Geoff, and the John, who take my Dad to golf twice a week,” she said.

“Dad’s got Alzheimer’s and he loves going to golf with his mates, and I know this has got harder and harder, and they are so lovely to him.”

“Often my Dad wins, and he doesn’t know he’s won, but they tell my Dad that he’s won, and my Dad’s playing the golf of his life actually. Alzheimer’s has helped his golf immeasurably.”

She added: “You guys are absolute saviours. And our whole family is so grateful to you. Thank you, so, so much.”

Andrew was diagnosed after his wife Gaby and family noticed changes in his behaviour and personality.

Eventually, his family noticed he was struggling to find the words he wanted to say and to find everyday items around the home.

“My dad has always been my rock. He's way smarter than me, funnier, stronger. I've always slightly hero-worshipped him,” Davina said previously.

'So when he started saying funny things like, "I took the overland train" and "Call me when your work is less explosive", it didn't take us long to all come together and ask each other if we should be concerned.”

Online Editors