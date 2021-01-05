Operation Transformation: Limerick nurse revealed to be third leader

Hazel Hartigan (47) from Limerick is the third leader to be announced for the new series of RTÉ's Operation Transformation

The third leader for this year’s brand new season of Operation Transformation has been revealed to be nurse Hazel Hartigan (47) from Limerick.

Presenter Kathryn Thomas will return with the smash RTÉ fitness show on Wednesday, and five leaders are set to take on the challenge.

Susuana Komolafe (48) and Andrew Burke-Hannon (32) have been already revealed as the first two leaders.

Originally from Wexford, Ms Hartigan settled in Limerick when she married her husband Richard.

She has two children, Tommy (20) and Grace (14).

Tragically, twin daughters Niamh and Chloe are never far from Ms Hartigan’s thoughts, as Niamh was stillborn and her sister Chloe lived for five years.

Ms Hartigan currently works as a full-time staff nurse in St John’s Hospital Limerick.

Returning to set the health and wellness plan for the new leaders is fitness coach Karl Henry; principal clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy; dietitian Aoife Hearne and general practitioner Dr Sumi Dunne.

This year, the meal plan will see two recipes a week submitted by chefs from around Ireland to be adapted to the plan.

The Muirhevnamor Community Sport and Physical Activity Hub near DKIT will become the weigh-in location each week as the leaders track their progress.

Personal trainer Karl Henry will return with his Ad Break Challenges which we will be filming with community and sporting leaders in Dundalk, taking place outside in the front gardens of the community leaders’ homes with one family social bubble at a time.

The annual Operation Transformation 5K will go ahead on February 19 ahead of the finale in RTÉ on Sunday, February 21st.

Instead of taking place in the Phoenix Park, different locations around the country will be used.

Online Editors