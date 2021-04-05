Nikki Bradley was just 16 in December 2002, and still a schoolgirl in Letterkenny, when she was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. A rare form of cancer that occurs in the bones or soft tissue around the bones, it is mostly discovered in children and teenagers.

Now 35, and a motivational speaker who also works with Triathlon Ireland, Nikki has spent much of her life since managing the fallout from the treatment which followed. The cancer presented as a lump by her groin. She says: “It went kind of unnoticed for a long time and even when it did come onto my radar, I ignored it for a while.”

By the time she returned to school in September 2002, the lump had become painful to touch, and prominent enough that it could be seen through her school trousers. Messing with a friend one day, she twisted and hit it off a bannister. “The pain that I felt was unreal.” Tests ensued, and in December, an ultrasound diagnosed cancer.

Nikki never returned to her school and began chemotherapy in January. Her friends were, she recalls, hugely supportive throughout her treatment in 2003 and 2004. “They are still my best friends now. They were there through everything.”

Once a month she would stay in St Vincent’s University Hospital for a week. “But any time I could get out, I did. And when I say out, I mean out-out,” Nikki laughs. “I was 17 turning 18 at that point, so I was in the pub as much as I could. Obviously, my parents weren’t happy with that, but I was like, ‘look, I just want to feel normal for while’.”

After six cycles of chemotherapy in St Vincent’s to reduce the size of the tumour, Nikki travelled to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London to have it removed. A further six cycles of chemotherapy ensued, followed by six weeks of daily radiotherapy in St Luke’s.

She adds: “Unfortunately, it was that 20 minutes a day which destroyed the bone in my hip and led to all the surgery since.” Now, Nikki relies on crutches to walk and has been told that as a result of her treatment, it is unlikely she will ever be able to conceive.

“I didn’t get the option to freeze my eggs. My mum asked, and they said that I didn’t need to because of my age.” In fact, Nikki ended up going through the menopause at 19. Hot flushes were her most noticeable symptom, “literally the backs of my knees would be sweating”. She has been on hormone replacement therapy ever since.

Nikki Bradley feels it's important to have conversations on the impact cancer treatment can have on people

Nikki Bradley feels it's important to have conversations on the impact cancer treatment can have on people

At the time, this wasn’t a huge blow, she reflects. “I was only 19, kids weren’t on my radar at all; I was so keen to just get back to normal.” In 2006, sitting at her kitchen table studying for her Leaving Certificate mocks, she felt a twinge in her hip. As the day went on the pain increased. Nikki ended up in hospital that evening on morphine. Three weeks in bed followed, with Nikki virtually unable to move.

“I can’t fully describe how bad the pain was,” she says. She spent 10 weeks in St Vincent’s where doctors investigated the source of her pain. Nikki had been left with lymphedema and scar tissue after her cancer treatment, which somewhat blocked scans. An infection was suspected. She was sent home and had to wait another year before receiving her hip replacement in the summer of 2007. The bone had essentially started to crumble due to the treatment, and combined with nerve damage, this was causing intense pain.

In that time, the pain eased somewhat. “I was able to at least sit up again. But if I sat in the one spot or lay on my side in bed, it was a job to turn me around again.”

As a 20-year old, she didn’t relish the prospect of a hip replacement, but the impact on her pain levels was instantaneous. “I was annoyed because I felt like some people get a car for their 21st, I’m getting an old person’s operation. But the very next day after the surgery, that searing pain was gone. It’s hard to describe how trapped before versus how free I felt.”

Nikki finally began attending NUI in Galway, but after one year, in 2010, she had to leave her studies again as her pain had returned. An infection had set into the area around the prosthesis, although diagnosis took a year once again.

At this time, Nikki’s friends were planning a trip to Australia. She says: “By this stage, I’d been through so much. I was like, ‘If it’s at all possible, I’m going to try and come with you, because I have no idea what’s around the corner for me’.”

By this time not only was her physical health in decline, but her mental health was being severely impacted, too. “I had tried to further my education at least four times. I had tried to work, I tried to live a normal life, with relationships. Everything I tried to do had been put on hold because of cancer. I really needed to do something to feel normal.”

In Australia, the infection became so bad it broke through the surface of her skin. The prosthesis was removed and a temporary piece put in its place. Back in Ireland, a second prosthesis was put in in 2012, delayed after a fall resulted in a broken femur. Damage to her bones from cancer treatment meant the prosthesis and the bone never gelled as intended. “Basically, my body rejected it to a certain extent. So even though I still have that in my hip, it doesn’t really do a huge amount. I’ve lost a huge amount of leg as a result.” She is now at a 10cm leg length difference and relies on crutches.

“I do have a disability, in that I am a crutch user, and I have quite limited mobility in my right leg. I struggled with the term for a long time. I wouldn’t use the word. But I think as you get older, you stop caring about stuff like that. I’m happy now. I have, as I call it, VIP parking. I have the blue badge, my friends love when I’m driving, because we get to park right outside the shop,” she smiles. “I have a disability as a result of my treatment. There’s no point pretending otherwise.”

Before lockdown, Nikki would have relied heavily on gym-based exercise as a form of ongoing rehab and regularly set herself physical challenges, including mountain climbing and abseiling. In 2013, she founded Fighting Fit for Ewing’s, a campaign centred around fitness and physical challenges.

Cut off from the gym, in the past year she has noticed a deterioration in her condition. Her ongoing pain has risen significantly in lockdown and she is now experiencing back issues. Accepting that her health had declined again was almost harder than the surgeries in the past, she explains. Successful smaller procedures in her back, though, have restored hope.

Nikki Bradley says she wishes she started using her crutches earlier

Nikki Bradley says she wishes she started using her crutches earlier

On her enthusiasm for dating over the years, Nikki says: “It very much depended on my confidence levels. Before my first hip replacement was when I was least confident, because I wasn’t on crutches properly. I should have been on at least one, but I was so adamant that I didn’t want to be on them. I kind of made my life worse by just not accepting that I needed one. I limped everywhere I went.”

Her limp left her feeling self-conscious, which led to the loss of confidence. “The thought of going in to meet somebody for a date and walking in with this limp, to me it was a straight no. If I could change one thing about back then, it would be to just make myself use at least one crutch. That instantly takes away the limp.”

As she got older, realisation set in that her situation was not going to change. “I kept expecting to get better. But as time went on I had a talk to myself and said, ‘look, I need to just get on with this, otherwise I’m going to spend the rest of my life not doing anything because of this situation. I need to see what’s out there for somebody who’s on crutches’.” Going on Tinder, she explains how each picture showed her crutches, and her bio described her as an adapted adventurer.

She met her partner, Ian, also from Co Donegal, on Tinder in late 2014, “back when it was a nice, innocent place,” she smiles.

Even if she was able to conceive, Nikki is uncertain whether she would be able to carry a baby to term. “I’ve seen this written by other cancer survivors; when you re-join society, if you’re lucky enough to come out the other side, you’re a couple of years behind everybody. Especially people with childhood or teenage cancer.”

When her friends were in their 20s and beginning to think about kids and marriage, Nikki at the time felt nowhere near that. “As I got a bit older, I realised that I might actually want those things.” She has accepted that if she is to have children she will have to adopt. “Even if I did manage to get pregnant with IVF, my body is so damaged that I probably wouldn’t be able to carry a child safely.”

But right now, she is too unsure whether she wants children to start down that long road. She says: “For a long time, I didn’t feel maternal. That has changed, in that when I see my friends’ kids, I’m much more drawn to them whereas before I wouldn’t have been.”

Also, at the moment, Ian doesn’t particularly want children. Nikki adds: “I’m not sitting here crying myself to sleep that I can’t have a child. There’s no point in me stressing myself when my boyfriend doesn’t necessarily want kids. There’s no point in me making myself want to go down that road when I then have to maybe persuade him.”

And to listen to her, the pair are very happy together. She says they are “perfect in every other way”, and the issue is not causing them any day-to-day problems. “It’s so hard to know what to do, because if I was to walk away from him, to find somebody who wants children, to then have to say to them, ‘oh, by the way, I can’t have children, so we’re going to have to adopt, like, what do you do? How do you put that in your Tinder profile?” she says.

“And anyhow, Ian and I are totally happy together. But it’s important to normalise these kinds of conversations which are so common in the aftermath of cancer treatment.”

Anyone affected by cancer, whether through their own experience or that of a loved one, is encouraged to reach out to the Irish Cancer Society’s freephone support line on 1800 200 700, or email supportLine@irishcancer.ie if they have any worries or concerns, or just want to talk.