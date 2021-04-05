| 4°C Dublin

‘Oh, by the way, I can’t have children, so we’re going to have to adopt’ – how do you put that in your Tinder profile?

Motivational speaker and adapted adventurer Nikki Bradley on the aftermath of childhood cancer and its effect on her fertility, dating, and how she found her happily ever after 

Nikki Bradley at home in Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne. Expand
Nikki Bradley feels it&rsquo;s important to have conversations on the impact cancer treatment can have on people Expand
Nikki Bradley says she wishes she started using her crutches earlier Expand

Liadan Hynes Email

Nikki Bradley was just 16 in December 2002, and still a schoolgirl in Letterkenny, when she was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. A rare form of cancer that occurs in the bones or soft tissue around the bones, it is mostly discovered in children and teenagers.

Now 35, and a motivational speaker who also works with Triathlon Ireland, Nikki has spent much of her life since managing the fallout from the treatment which followed. The cancer presented as a lump by her groin. She says: “It went kind of unnoticed for a long time and even when it did come onto my radar, I ignored it for a while.”

By the time she returned to school in September 2002, the lump had become painful to touch, and prominent enough that it could be seen through her school trousers. Messing with a friend one day, she twisted and hit it off a bannister. “The pain that I felt was unreal.” Tests ensued, and in December, an ultrasound diagnosed cancer.

