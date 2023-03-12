Notions & Necessities: From a kids’ festival and a mums’ food tour to skincare for guys, there’s something for everyone

The Handmade Soap Co Bitter Orange & Pink Pepper Beard Oil, €18; the Handmade Soap Co's full new range of men's grooming products is now available from Avoca, selected stores nationwide, or see thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

Ballymun arts and community centre Axis is hosting Sm(ALL) Folk festival, which runs until March 31, for more details, see axisballymun.ie

NECESSITY

Festival fun

Ballymun arts and community centre Axis is hosting Sm(ALL) Folk festival, an inclusive children’s arts festival with a focus on accessibility and affordability, and events which will involve dance, theatre and storytelling. LH

Runs until March 31. For more details, see axisballymun.ie

NOTION

Patrick’s feast

Feast your way through the St Patrick’s festivities next weekend at the Me Auld Flower festival in the old fruit and veg market in Dublin 7. From the people who bring us The Big Grill, expect grub from Caribbean and Chinese to a coddle cook-off and a book-ahead Eat the Head off Ya tasting menu of Dublin-inspired dishes, including a gur cake dessert. This is only a morsel of what’s on offer over the three days, with entertainment outside of eating also on the menu. SC

March 16-19, see meauldflower.com

NECCESITY

Man matters

In 2010, The Handmade Soap Company launched with bars of soap made in a domestic kitchen in Co Meath, and now adds to its line-up a full range of men’s skincare, including a body wash, beard oil and aftershave balm. The range’s Ecocert and Cosmos Natural accreditations are a relatively rare find in men’s skincare, and only essential oils create its pink pepper and bitter orange fragrance. SC

From €7-€18, Avoca; selected stores nationwide; or see thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

NECCESITY

Mother's Day munch

Galway Food Tours are hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch Food Tour on March 19. Throughout the afternoon, beginning at McCambridge’s on Shop Street, they will lead a tour around six

of Galway’s top eateries and watering holes. LH

To book, see galwayfoodtours.com

NECCESITY

What a corker

Milly McCarthy is a 10-year-old girl from Cork who has the best of intentions, but just can’t keep out of trouble. Bandon schoolteacher Leona Forde writes a nice blend of modern issues — the climate crisis — combined with old-school Beano-like scrapes and strife, in what you have to imagine is the first in a Milly McCarthy series of books for kids. Lively writing with lovely illustrations by Karen Harte, featuring a child whose accent is refreshingly unaltered by YouTube. SC

‘Milly McCarthy is a Complete Catastrophe’ by Leona Forde is published by Gill

NOTION

The bold and the beautiful

H&M’s spring 2023 collection was inspired by the mythical Isla Hennes. There are two collections, pre-spring and pre-summer, with the first launched, perhaps optimistically for this side of the world, a few days ago on March 9. Expect boxy silhouettes, wide-leg trousers, and graphic prints. LH

See hm.com