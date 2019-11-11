'Nothing can prepare you for a diagnosis of MS'

I slipped and fell, but picked myself up quickly and carried on. Later that evening I started to experience pins and needles down one side of my body. I put the feeling down to the fall, thinking maybe I had pinched a nerve.

What I couldn't understand was why I also had a really strong burning sensation on one side of my neck. The symptoms persisted so I went to my GP who referred me to A&E. There, I underwent an X-ray on my neck that confirmed that nothing was broken. I was told to go home and rest, and to return to my GP if the symptoms persisted.

It wasn't long before I was back with my GP, as my symptoms had worsened. Over the course of a few days the pins and needles had turned into numbness, and had spread into my entire body.

Having gone back to A&E, I was admitted to hospital where I underwent a series of tests. At this stage my body was completely numb. It was completely debilitating, and I couldn't perform basic tasks like brushing my hair.

A team of neurologists diagnosed me with "transverse myelitis" as they discovered a sizeable area of inflammation (a lesion) in my spine.

After spending a few days in hospital receiving a very high dose of steroids, I was sent home to recover. I was told I might recover fully, to a partial degree, or not at all. It was essentially a game of wait-and-see.

Slowly but surely I recovered fully over the course of 6-8 weeks and regained the feeling in my body. A few months later I completed the final year of my degree in applied psychology, and carried on with my life as normal.

Over the course of the next two years, I saw the neurology team as an outpatient once every six months, despite being symptom-free.

I considered the episode in January 2010 to be a one-off event, so I couldn't understand why I wasn't discharged.

In hindsight, it is obvious that my neurologist knew what would might follow such an incident. In April 2012 I was relaxing at home one Sunday when I started to experience what I recognised instantly as the same pins-and-needles sensation in my hand.

I returned to my GP, who once again referred me to A&E. I was admitted to the hospital again, and underwent another series of examinations, including MRIs of my brain and spinal cord and a lumbar puncture.

Within a few days I was diagnosed with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is a disease of the brain and spinal cord, where your immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibres and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves.

I'm not sure anything can prepare you to receive a diagnosis like MS. Despite my previous symptoms, my diagnosis came as a complete surprise to me and my family, and it was an incredibly stressful and upsetting time.

My medical team told me very little about what I could expect, stating that MS is a very individual and unpredictable illness. Once again, it seemed that I was playing a wait-and-see game.

The days, weeks, months and indeed first years following my diagnosis were, at times, very difficult. In hindsight I don't feel I gave myself enough time to really process my diagnosis, and instead launched head-first back in to life.

I had started a PhD a few months before my diagnosis so had plenty of work to distract me.

Although I told my family, boyfriend and close friends about my diagnosis, I was slow to tell others. I was absolutely terrified that people would judge me, or think I was less able in my studies and work.

About two years after my diagnosis I started to realise that that line of thinking was likely not based in reality, and I made the decision to be more open about my MS.

It was, without question, the best decision I ever made. Those I told about my illness were understanding, compassionate, and helpful, offering support where they could.

I took the step of becoming a Spokesperson for MS Ireland around this time and have continued that work since.

I remembered seeing an MS Ireland blog post written by a young woman who was my age, in which she spoke about her diagnosis and her life since. It might sound small, but to see a person my age with MS getting on with her life was such a huge comfort for me, and I decided I would like to be able to do the same for others.

It was around this time that I also started to interact more with other people with MS, which was also beneficial for me at the time. Because MS carries such a massive range of symptoms that are often hard to describe, there is a really lovely sense of ease being around other people with MS who just instinctively understand how you're feeling.

I also learned, over time, to be a more active member of my care team, and gained more confidence in stating what I thought was best for me in terms of my medical care. I started medication two years after my diagnosis, and have continued with the same treatment since.

If I were to offer advice to any other young person with MS, I would say to take your time. There's a lot to learn about having MS, and it's impossible to do it overnight.

Get your information from credible sources such as the MS Ireland website and your medical team. There is a lot of untrustworthy information available online, and sometimes it can do more harm than good.

If you can, talk to your loved ones and allow them to support you if you need it.

Having an unpredictable illness like MS means you are learning all the time - I don't think you ever come to a point where you have it all figured out. In time you will learn to understand how your MS affects you, and you will become confident in being an active member of your care team.

Neurological services in Ireland are chronically under resourced so you may to use your voice in advocating for your care.

I wish I didn't have MS and it's certainly not a walk in the park, but in general my MS is one part of a very happy, fulfilled life.

Given how my MS presents at this point in my life, I am able to live my life pretty much as normal, with some tweaks here and there. Having MS has not stopped me doing anything I have wanted to so far, and I hope that my life will continue like this.

I've just bought my first home with my fiancé, we're getting married in 2021, and I work full-time in a job I love. I'm very conscious my MS may not always be like it is now, and I'll cross that bridge when I come to it, if I have to. For now, I'm focusing on my life in the present moment, and enjoying all of the good there is in it.

The Facts About MS

MS Ireland, in association with Novartis, hosted MS Explored in the Gibson Hotel, Dublin last month. Experts spoke on topics including Living Well with MS, Navigating Work Life, Relationships and Intimacy, and Fitness and MS. To view the talks, visit facebook.com/MultipleSclerosisIreland

⬤ Multiple sclerosis (MS) is the most common progressive, neurological condition in young adults in Ireland. Approximately 8,000 people have MS in Ireland.

⬤ There are four main types of MS: relapsing remitting MS; secondary progressive MS;

primary progressive MS; and benign MS.

⬤ MS is a condition of the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). The central nervous system controls the body's actions and activities, such as movement, the senses and cognition.

⬤ Each nerve fibre in the central nervous system is surrounded by a substance called myelin. Myelin helps messages from the brain to travel quickly and smoothly to the rest of the body.

⬤ In MS, the myelin becomes damaged. This disrupts the transfer of these messages.

⬤ MS can occur at any age, but symptoms are mostly first seen between the ages of 20 and 40. Women are more than twice as likely to develop MS as men.

⬤ MS is a lifelong condition, but it is not terminal.

