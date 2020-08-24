'Not even Covid will stop me moving mountains for LauraLynn'

Dermot Behan is no stranger to keeping fit and regularly likes to combine a sporting challenge with a bit of fundraising.

But when he was looking to raise funds for a charity a few years ago, he came across LauraLynn Children's Hospice and was so moved by the very notion of a hospice for children, that he decided he wanted to do something big to raise as much money and awareness possible.

So at the start of 2020, he embarked on a challenge he called, 50 Peaks in 50 Weeks. He tackled the first one- Moanbane in Wicklow on January 5th - and will be working his way to the highest, Carrauntoohil, in Kerry, which he aims to scale on August 27th - his 39th birthday.

"I first came across LauraLynn when I was looking for a charity to run the 2017 Dublin Marathon for," he says. "I came across the words 'children's hospice' and while I was aware of hospices for older people, the children part really threw me for a loop. I had never considered this before and didn't actually know LauraLynn existed up to that point. So I started researching more about the place and had tears in my eyes looking at their website when the heart-breaking reality of a hospice for little kids, and their families, really started to dawn on me."

The 38-year-old contacted the charity and asked if he could visit - as soon as he set foot inside the door, he knew that he would do all he could to try and help.

"During a tour of the place I encountered some of the children, their families, the inspirational quote at the entrance, the cute pictures on the walls and the toys and I was overwhelmed," he admits. "Then when they informed me that they don't get any substantial direct government funding and have to raise over €4m every year themselves, just to keep the place operational, I was completely in shock - and fairly disgusted too.

"Afterwards I went to my car and cried. I made a vow to myself that day that I would spend the rest of my life finding ways to raise money for this place, as I really don't think there is a more worthy charity in Ireland for people to donate to.

"They are literally the only place in our country who provide a comfortable caring facility for little children who are terminally ill, and their families. In my opinion everybody should be doing something to help them."

The initial plan was to do one hike per week, every Sunday, for most of the year. But as we know, many of the best plans are scuppered and the pandemic soon disrupted his schedule.

Although Dermot had hiked 16 mountains by March, there is still a lot more to do and a lot of time was wasted while he was, like the rest of us, confined to base.

"When Covid-19 hit, and the subsequent lockdown followed, I couldn't do any other hiking as I probably live in the flattest part of Ireland," says the Kildare man. "I had to bide my time until I got going again on June 29th. But I wanted to get the remaining 34 mountains completed before winter arrived, just in case there was another lockdown. So I devised a much more intense schedule with three hikes per week.

"With this new plan I will hopefully finish with my last mountain, Carrauntoohil, the highest in Ireland, on August 27th. I had a lot of Kerry mountains left on my list also, so I decided I would stay in an Airbnb in Kerry for a week and do a hike every day until the last one."

Apart from the virus playing havoc with his plans, Dermot, who lives with his dog Dougal near the Curragh and worked as a pet carer before the crisis, has had some difficult climbs which included - Benbaun and Bencorr in The Twelve Bens mountain range in Connemara at the beginning of his quest and last month, Slieve Carr, in Mayo, Ireland's most remote mountain.

"The ones in January were difficult as I was used to nice green hills in Wicklow, so these completely took me by surprise," he says. "They were so steep and rocky that for a while, I felt like I was in Mordor trying to get rid of a magic ring. And in Slieve Carr, it rained non-stop on the 29.5km hike (it also involved a seven hour round trip in the car) and neither me or my friend Stephen Browne could see a thing because of the fog and mist. He has done eight mountains so far with me, the legend.

"Mweelrea and Ben Lugmore (Mayo) were the most challenging mentally as I did them both together.

I had done a lot of research beforehand and what stood out was all the warnings about how dangerous they were. I was fairly scared before I began and being up there was even worse than I feared - the weather was terrible with really strong winds, zero visibility and terrifying cliffs with narrow ledges.

"But on the upside, the highlight of the journey so far was hiking Mount Leinster on the July 20th with loads of my friends, their kids, my dog Dougal, and many members of my family. It was great having them share this experience with me - a really beautiful day and something I'll never forget."

Throughout the metres, miles, and months he has weathered storms, suffered aches and pains, and faced incredible physical and mental challenges, but the idea of children needing palliative care helped him to remain determined and focused.

"When I was on top of Cnoc Na Péiste in Kerry I thought about the kids who would never get to see what I was looking at and it just brought it all home," he says. "The sadness of a child never getting to live their life or spend more time on this beautiful planet, through no fault of their own, made me so emotional.

It also made me realise what families of terminally ill children have to go through - and when I looked out at the amazing beauty, which can only be experienced on a perfect day when you're nearly 1,000 metres off the ground, I just wished they could all see it too."

Dermot had initially planned to try and raise €2,000 and as he surpassed this, he increased his goal €5,000, but this has risen to €7,475 (at time of writing) and he hopes the figure will continue to rise.

The local lockdown was not, unfortunately, lifted, so Dermot won’t be scaling the highest mountain in Ireland on his 39th birthday, but he will get there as soon as restrictions allow.

A spokesperson for the chairty says any donations are gratefully received.

"LauraLynn receives no direct government funding and relies primarily on fundraised income to run our hospice," she says.

"This year alone we must raise €4.6m through fundraised income to continue providing services to children with life-limiting conditions and their families. People can help by spreading the message of what we do, setting up a fundraiser or making a donation."

For more information or to make a donation visit give.everydayhero.com/ie/50Peaks50Weeks. Dermot his currently looking for corporate sponsorship for the remaining peaks on his hike.

About LauraLynn

⬤ LauraLynn Children's Hospice was opened in September 2011 and since then has provided care and support to more than 450 children and their families, plus 150 families have received bereavement supports.

⬤ The charity supports up to 274 families every year. ⬤ It is Ireland's only children's hospice and supports children with life-limiting conditions who need hospice or palliative care.

⬤ Some children will have had diagnoses since birth while others have acquired disabilities and conditions.

⬤ It provides care and support to the entire family and wider circle.

⬤ For more information visitlauralynn.ie

