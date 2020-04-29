Nirvana: Tips and tricks for mind, body and spirit

Our well-being columnist Alison Canavan consoles us with the wisdom that the darkest hour comes before the dawn and encourages book lovers to connect with friends, old and new.

A dark night of the soul

'There is not a life that will be lived that will not face the darkest shadow of their soul, but it's who you become on this journey that defines your path for the future.'

I wrote those words in 2010, and both previous to that time and afterwards, I have experienced episodes of darkness that at times I could not see a way through. However, each time I emerge, I am reborn into the light, and I rejoice at the hope that I have been through the worst of my life lessons and now the path ahead must surely be clear - right?

Well, I'm afraid the lessons just go deeper each time, because you are ready for them. I thought when I kicked the booze the darkest days were behind me, but for a soul on its journey through Earth, to keep evolving and growing, we soon learn that we are here for a lifetime of lessons.

In the middle of a dark moment, it can be almost impossible to see the light. During many of these moments in 2019, my friend said to me, "It is always darkest before the dawn".

I held on to that quote, those words, so strongly, as I knew this depth of despair; I had been there before. As long as you continue to put one foot in front of the other and keep moving forward, you will see a new dawn, a new age, that's meant just for you.

Even though we are a collective as a people, we are on an individual soul's journey, and to find your way, you must follow your heart. Your heart will protect you and support you, and it does this because it knows you will experience pain.

To be a human at this time and learn to love in a world so full of chaos is a test indeed. The exam is a continuous one from birth until death. Your results depend on your willingness to show up for yourself and face the deepest darkest aspects of your Youniverse.

Quote of the week

"The goal of life is to make your heartbeat match the beat of the universe, to match your nature with Nature" - Joseph Campbell, American mythologist, writer and lecturer

Mindful moment

Choose one kitchen chore each day this week and bring your full presence and awareness to it. If it's washing the dishes, feel the water on your hands and the suds washing clean each plate and cup. Be with the full experience.

Self-care corner: Start a book club

Do you love books? Would you love to build more connections with friends old and new? Well, starting a book club is always a fun way to get people together and have lively discussions about various topics. There is such a richness of incredible writers out there now, so just choose a great book and get on Zoom until you can meet up face to face. There's no need to overplan or make it stressful - simple is better!

Kate Hudson credits reformer pilates for helping her feel at home in her body

Alongside journaling and gratitude, actor and entrepreneur Kate says, "Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I'm back to my body more than Pilates".

Did you know? A touch of olive love for your skin

The Egyptians and Greeks used olive oil to improve the health of their skin. Its superb benefits are due to its rich polyphenol and squalene content. Both of these are powerful free radical scavengers that can bolster the skin's defenses against UV rays and help prevent premature skin aging. Drizzle some olive oil on your bread, salads and veggies for skintastic benefits.

Product of the week: Ormus

At an expo in LA, I met the creator of Now Alchemy. I was intrigued and bought Ormus from him. After just 24 hours of taking this supplement, I felt incredible clarity and connection. Ormus is a combination of gold, rhodium, platinum, copper, silver and palladium in a food-grade form. It does amazing things for the body, from cleansing the pineal gland, to increasing cellular communication and balancing the left and right hemispheres of the brain. These precious elements are suspended in an extraction of minerals from the Dead Sea, Himalayan sea and Cyprus sea salts. One could say that at the very least this is the most well rounded and beneficial mineral supplement on the market, but we know it is so much more than that. It has been used since ancient times to achieve a youthful state of being and awaken the divine self within. See nowalchemy.com

Sunday Indo Life Magazine