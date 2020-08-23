Nirvana: Alison Canavan on why we should celebrate the success of others

Do you look at other people and wish you were more like them, envy them or even want what they have? When we constantly look outside of ourselves and compare or seek validation and happiness, this is just one of the ways that veers us off our path. Social media has not helped with this because people only post the best parts of their day and their lives which is why it's so important for each and every one of us to go within.

Until we journey inwards with the intention of pulling up our emotional weeds from their root, we will always have someone or something to blame for our current life. It's easy to support people who are going through a tough time but when we see someone succeed in life, it can lead to feelings of lacking and inadequacy. If we look at the concept that we are all one, and what affects one affects all, then we begin to see how important it is to celebrate the successes that other people achieve.

What we are signaling to the universe when we celebrate each other is that we are worthy of feeling great and being successful too. Have you ever heard the phrase 'a rising tide lifts all boats'? Imagine a world where we all raised each other up in word, action or deed? Well I believe it's possible and it all starts with one action and one choice that each of us make today. When we become each other's greatest cheerleaders, the world around us changes in immeasurable ways and we can truly live in community and solidarity.

Quote of the week

Expand Close Audre Lorde / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Audre Lorde

"When I dare to be powerful - to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid" - Audre Lorde

Mindful moment

Pay full attention and bring full awareness to something you do every day, usually on autopilot. This can be brushing your teeth, eating, driving or your morning routine.

Self-care corner:

Expand Close Cloud watching / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cloud watching

Myself and my son, James, often lie out and watch the clouds. We make shapes and build wonderful worlds that live in the sky through our imaginations. This is the perfect way to bring mindfulness, fun, joy and laughter into your day. It's also a great way to relax and connect with nature.

Rosanna Davison on fertility miracles

Expand Close Rosanna Davison. Photograph: Instagram @rosanna_davison / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rosanna Davison. Photograph: Instagram @rosanna_davison

"Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope," says the mum of Sophia, who was born via gestational surrogacy. Rosanna has since conceived twins naturally, against all the odds.

Did you know? An ‘offal’ lot of nutrients

Expand Close Liver / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liver

It's not fashionable but liver is incredibly high in nutrients and has mega doses of B12, vitamin A and folic acid, iron, chromium, choline, copper and zinc. It's extremely beneficial for heart health and increasing hemoglobin levels in the blood. I grew up on liver; it's very affordable, rich in protein and low in calories. If you are exhausted, a piece of liver can be life changing. Look at mixing some in with your homemade burgers, Bolognaise and other casseroles.

Product of the week: Tired, puffy eyes?

Expand Close Centella Eye Essence / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Centella Eye Essence

Then try this 3-in-1 gel that targets lines, dark circles, and bags under the eyes. It smoothes, hydrates and plumps to promote a younger looking appearance due to its high content of CA stem cells, fenugreek & AHC. Centella is certified by Cosmebio and Cosmos and is a vegan product. Centella Eye Essence, €55, see centella.ie

Sunday Indo Life Magazine