Nirvana: Alison Canavan on staying afloat in a sea of chaos

Have you ever felt like the whole world is coming at you all at once? You feel like you can barely breathe and are just trying to stay afloat in a sea of chaos. Life has a rhythm and sometimes the tempo speeds up so fast we get spun around and can't find our footing.

It's a natural impulse when this happens to want to run the other way or bury your head in the sand. However, turning towards our difficulties is an important part of our growth and evolution.

Nothing ever goes away by magic when we choose to ignore it. For this reason, dealing with life as it happens prevents the build-up and backlog of problems. Have you ever let all your accounts back up or weeks' worth of work build up? How does this make you feel? Heavy, trapped, in fear?

When we turn the other way and pretend things aren't really happening, layers build up, until one day we can't breathe. So, begin from where you are and take one deep breath, one action step and make one choice at a time.

As Theodore Roosevelt once said: do what you can, from where you are with what you have. This mantra really works because it frees us from trying to do everything at once, it encourages giving yourself a break and a breather and allows us to be human and have compassion for ourselves. We don't always have to figure everything out now, indeed it's on the journey that most insights and learnings occur. What one step can you take today and celebrate what you are doing on the way?

Quote of the week

"We generate fears while we sit. We overcome them by action" - Dr Henry Link

Mindful moment

This week, sit outside for five minutes each day and just notice all the different colours you see around you. Notice their shade and tone and how each one makes you feel.

Self-care corner: Invite a friend to help you get healthier

The power of accountability and support always means a better chance of success. Whether you are looking to lose weight, eat better, exercise or stop being a negative nelly, having a friend there to support you can make all the difference. You are less likely to skip the things you usually would or take the tempting shortcuts. Plus, life is just more fun when we play as a team.

Molly Sims has some simple but powerful life advice

"Be yourself, fill your life with good people, and don't get a big head. It canall be gone tomorrow."

Did you know? Amazing apricots

Apricots are a great for gut health, hydration and a source of many antioxidants, including beta-carotene and vitamins A, C, and E. They are also a great source of soluble fibre, which feeds your healthy gut bacteria, boosting digestive health. Try them fresh or dried. They are great in salads, with creme fraiche, poached or just plain.

Book of the week: The rainbow warrior

The Rainbow Warrior is an ancient warrior princess who has been resting for one thousand years. Her mission is to build an army full of potential, with the aim of protecting and enriching our beautiful planet. Now she has awoken and needs the help of our children. This stunning children's book not only highlights the true nature of humanity, full of wonder, imagination, creativity, compassion, and love, it teaches children the power of their breath.

'The Rainbow Warrior' by Caroline Murphy-Bennis, amazon.co.uk, €14.50

