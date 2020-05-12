| 3.5°C Dublin

Night visions: The science that explains your crazy Covid dreams

The pandemic is playing havoc with sleep patterns and that means strange things for your subconscious

'The big question remains: is there a way of stopping the dreaded Cineplex going on in our heads?' (stock image)

Tanya Sweeney

Honestly, who needs the Cineplex when pandemic dreams are this epic? This week alone, I've run the gamut from thriller and crime to romance and full-blown fantasy. I've fallen off buildings. I've been chased by insects. I've been running for flights. I've been having affairs. And - a regular one, this - I sit down to Leaving Cert Maths, self-conscious to be in my 40s and still wearing my school uniform. All from the 'comfort' of my own bed.

I'm not the only one experiencing glorious Technicolor dreams and waking up utterly exhausted. Google searches for 'weird dreams' have reportedly doubled since this time last year. The coronavirus crisis has played havoc with our sleep for many reasons, from the late-night scrolling of bad news to broken, anxious sleep. With our sleep cycles all over the place, there's a reason we are remembering our dreams more.

"I have seen people reporting a lot of vivid dreams since lockdown, so it seems to be happening a lot more than we think," notes Motty Varghese, senior Respiratory and Sleep Physiologist in St James's Hospital, Dublin.