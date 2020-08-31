Night nurses are more vital than ever as Covid-19 has changed how we die

Among the many things Covid-19 has changed is how we die. Managing the last days of a person's life, and supporting their immediate loved ones gathering and rallying around, was something it felt we did particularly well in Ireland. Covid-19 has changed all that.

Our new normal means that if a person is spending their last days in their own home, a family is cut off from the wider circle of relatives, friends and neighbours who would previously have sustained them during this difficult period. All charities have been hit by this crisis, but the services of the Irish Cancer Society night nurses, first established over thirty years ago, fully funded by public donations, have never been needed more. "The bottom line, what all of us night nurses would say, is without the help of the public, we wouldn't be in these people's homes," says Hilary Gough, who has worked as a night nurse for 23 years.

Hilary and her colleague will go into the home of a patient receiving palliative care to provide night-time support for the patient and respite for those looking after them. "When I started, it was three to five nights. Over the years it has built up to usually 10 nights with each patient. Approximately 9,000 nights were covered last year.

"Covid has changed the nature of our work, without a doubt," Hilary reflects. "Families are more wary of asking for support from outside people in case they compromise them. Pre-Covid, you would sometimes arrive and every room in the house would be filled. Neighbours, friends, extended family; there'd be a lot of people gathered. Whereas now we arrive to much smaller numbers."

People have had to readjust their expectations of how they might say goodbye to family members. "There are certainly episodes where they'll say 'oh I've a brother down in Cork, or a sister in Mayo. They'd love to come.' Once the restrictions changed to where you could travel outside your county, when we arrived in at night there'd be a high because maybe someone had managed to travel and come outside the door and wave in the window. To have that small contact; these tiny things, people were so grateful for them."

The effect of Covid-19 related restrictions hasn't been all negative, Hilary says. "On the flip side, we've had one or two cases who have found that the quietness, and the fact that they can't have people in much, is to their advantage. I would say it's probably been four cases where people said 'D'you know, it has been a blessing. We haven't been overpowered by people coming here. It has been nice, because it has been just us, and it has given us precious time with our family.' Sometimes houses are so busy, the immediate family are making tea for people, and they're not getting to sit beside their patient. You kind of have to go in and extract them."

In order to raise much needed funds, this year the annual Night Walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses will still take place, only instead of a number of large walks, all those taking part with choose their own route and time in which to do the 5km walk.

Irish Cancer Society Ambassador Síle Seoige, who herself was diagnosed with thyroid cancer almost 10 years ago when she was 32, is supporting the initiative.

"I think anyone who's had an experience with cancer will realise how specialised this service is, and how important it is for the patient and the families. It's your worst nightmare," she says of a cancer diagnosis. "I suppose I feel incredibly fortunate that my own experience of cancer was so treatable. But for those who are not so lucky, I think night nurses are special people."

Síle's treatment involved a week in isolation undergoing radioactive iodine treatment, as well as two operations. "In the grand scheme of things, relatively speaking, it was ok, I was very fortunate," she says now.

She points out that sometimes it is easier for those beyond your circle of loved ones to support you in difficult times. "Sometimes the most compassionate interactions can be those outside your inner circle, because those who love you will feel your pain."

Like the support given by night nurses to people contending with cancer, Síle says that the way we react to someone who has received a diagnosis can be hugely important. "Sometimes, and the intention is always a good one, we try to fix things for people. And actually that can create more harm than good. Sometimes we're trying to fix by doing, or by the words we use, where actually sometimes less is more. Sitting with your friend in silence, putting the kettle on, just being there for them, letting them dictate the pace, is the most compassionate thing you can do for someone. Because often people sympathise, they don't know what to say, so they say, 'Oh god I'm so sorry, I feel awful for you, this is terrible'."

She recalls how after her own diagnosis, when she returned to work and told people what she was contending with, some reactions could ruin her composure, on a day she was otherwise coping.

"It was amazing that in the click of a switch, some people's behaviour towards me changed. I knew that their intention was good, but they could actually make me feel worse about myself, rather than better. I got the puppy dog eyes, and the 'poor you, isn't it terrible'. If I got that, that was liable to send me over the edge and I'd be bawling. I found that quite challenging."

Not long after going through cancer, Síle's relationship broke up. "I've been that person. I had the double whammy of it then, people saying, 'You'll do this and you'll do that'." She recalls thinking, "Stop, that's not what I need right now. I just need for where I'm at right now to be seen, acknowledged, and that's ok. It's ok if I'm feeling like shit right now. This is ok. This is normal, I'm meant to not feel great about it. You don't have to fix it."

In fact, frankly acknowledging the awfulness of a situation is often the best option, she advises.

"Sometimes the best thing is to say, 'I'm sorry. How are you? What can I do for you?' That's the most compassionate and gorgeous thing you can do for someone. Not 'oh Jesus, you poor thing, you must be feeling awful'. Just call it what it is," she advises. She is currently working on a bilingual documentary on miscarriage for TG4, informed both by her own experiences, and interviews with other women, including Rosanna Davison. "It's the first time the topic is going to be covered in documentary in Ireland," she points out. "I think there's a lot of shame and secrecy surrounding miscarriage. Does it come from the church? I suppose it does. Women were never encouraged to talk about anything, certainly not to do with bodily functions, or periods, or pregnancy, or miscarriage."

Of the Night Walk, she points out that it provides what we all need so much right now - a sense of connection with others.

"It's about connecting people. Doing the walk, you can head out with your neighbour, with your friend, on your own. You can be connected in that fact that loads of people are doing the same thing. You will be a part of a collective."

Health & Living