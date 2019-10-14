Nicolas Roche: 'Listening to your body is very important for both racing cyclists & leisure'

After breaking my kneecap in a crash at the Vuelta a Espana at the end of August, I was pretty miserable when I was told I wouldn't be able to ride my bike for at least six weeks.

At first, I wasn't able to walk, let alone cycle, so I used the time off to iron out a few details of my upcoming leisure cycle - The Project Series - with Belgian star Philippe Gilbert in Dublin next weekend before flying back to Ireland to finalise the route and organise the pre-ride dinner at Palmerstown House Estate.

As well as a broken kneecap, I had a pretty big oedema on my thigh, stitches in my arm and plenty of cuts and bruises so I visited chiropractor and physical therapist Paul Tansey while I was in Dundrum.

Paul was a masseur for my dad and has looked after me for years.

After looking at my wounds, he recommended that I go to the National Hyperbaric Centre in Dublin and I'm convinced it helped heal my wounds a lot faster than they would have.

Back in Spain I saw a guy who looks after a lot of the Spanish motocross guys and he used magnetic waves and infrared on my knee and I also tried vacuum therapy - which involves a strange machine that helps oedema by sucking the skin up off it and increasing blood flow and lymphatic drainage.

I wanted to try and give myself the best chance of recovery. Even though my season was over, I missed riding my bike and wanted to be able to take part in my own leisure event in Dublin with the Irish fans.

Paul encouraged me to have another MRI scan after four weeks instead of the six weeks the doctor had previously suggested, so I went for a scan after four-and-a-half weeks and was told my kneecap was fine but I had to be a little bit careful for the first week or so.

My first spin back was for an hour along the seafront in Monaco and it reminded me of why I took up the sport in the first place.

As a professional rider, it's easy to get caught up in results, watts, kilometres and kilograms and it's easy to miss the scenery and the joy of just being out for a spin with your friends.

That's what The Project Series is all about; having fun on the bike and getting to meet former world champion Philippe Gilbert.

If you're not sure you can do the 105km route, which takes in Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap, the 65km route is a lot flatter. The longer loop has been one of my favourite training rides from as far back as my junior days.

Back then I just went out on the bike with friends like Tim Cassidy and Andrew McQuaid. On each climb it was 'first one to the top' and then we would sprint against each other coming into Roundwood or wherever there was a signpost.

Things have got a lot more scientific since then.

When I was a kid I'd never heard of VO2max tests, heart rate monitors or lactate levels.

I didn't buy my first power meter until 2011. Nowadays, they are regarded as a basic tool and are pretty affordable.

But even with all the technology available nowadays, listening to your body is very important for both racing cyclists and leisure cyclists and the more you train, the more you will notice little things about how you react to different types of training. If you have a cold or are sick, then give yourself a break and take some time to recover instead of riding through it.

As part of a professional team, with my race programme mapped out, my training is set every week by my coach - but it's also modifiable and still down to common sense.

I probably speak to my coach twice a day. In the morning, I send him a WhatsApp message to tell him how I'm feeling or if I think I need to change my training plan and then afterwards I upload the data.

If I feel tired, or feel I can't do whatever session is planned, it's up to me to make that decision.

I've often had a six-hour ride planned, followed by a rest day, but if it's lashing rain I might swap the days around. At the moment, I'm back up to about three hour spins and should be fine to ride the Project Series.

Weight and food are two of the biggest topics of conversation among racing cyclists and it's probably no coincidence that some riders can go to extremes and develop an eating disorder.

I probably focused too much on food for a long time and there was a time when my friends hated coming out with me, I was obsessed about it.

Maturity and experience has made me realise that just because somebody else is following a certain diet, it's not necessarily what I need for my body and I'm far more chilled about it nowadays.

As a pro, the complicated battle is always between trying to improve your power and losing weight at the same time. Basically: the lighter you are, the easier it is to get up mountains.

For me, the after-race meal used to kill me. After eating so many gels or racing so hard, my stomach was never in the mood for eating pasta and vegetables on the team bus and it's only through experience that I've learned that yoghurt and cereal is much better for me straight after a race.

Different teams have different diets and when I started at Ag2r the days alternated between pasta and chicken one day, rice and salmon the next.

At Saxo-Bank we had a Danish dietician who would tell us how the Eskimos survived on just fats and protein and that's what our diet was based on. We had protein pancakes with hazelnut chocolate and coconut spread for breakfast. The food was amazing but I put on four kilos in a month and had to ditch it for my normal routine.

In general, the more you cycle the more you will figure out what foods work and don't work for you, what flavours make you feel sick and what hits the spot.

The main thing is not to go hungry on the bike and not to eat too much off the bike. If you get that right, you're on the right track. And if you get the chance, try those pancakes!

Top tips: Nicolas Roche's guide to cycling:

⬤ Get a bike fit: Something as simple as raising or dropping your saddle or handlebars a few millimetres can help ease back and neck complaints and make cycling more comfortable and a lot more efficient.

⬤ Pump your tyres: Rolling resistance is huge in cycling and the higher the pressure, the easier it is to ride on. A tyre's susceptibility to punctures is lower with high pressures, too.

⬤ Bring a spare tube and a pump: You'd be surprised how many people go for a spin without a pump or spare tube. Don't get caught in the middle of nowhere with a flat wheel and no plan.

⬤ Be prepared for all weather: Don't go training in the winter in a pair of shorts and a short-sleeve jersey. People think because you are pedalling you are going to be warm but the top half of your body doesn't move that much and even your legs will be frozen in winter. Gloves are a must, summer or winter. If you fall, you always land on your hands.

⬤ Don't go too hard too soon: Ride at your own tempo. Learn to pace yourself. Fitness will eventually come. Don't increase intensity and distance at the same time. Do one or the other.

