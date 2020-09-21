'My motherly instinct told me to bring Molly for a second opinion - it saved her life'

September is Sepsis Awareness Month as health officials worldwide encourage people to familiarise themselves with this potentially fatal condition.

Sepsis can develop from any infection and can affect anyone, but it is more common in the very young, the elderly, people with pre-existing medical conditions or those with a weakened immune system. And while it is difficult to diagnose as it can be easily confused with other conditions early on, the HSE is urging everyone to be aware of the signs and symptoms - which causes one in five people to die - because if detected early, the risks are reduced.

Audrey McGahon is still emotional when she recalls the close call her daughter had with sepsis in 2018. Molly, who was 12 at the time, came home from school in Ennistymon, Co Clare, feeling tired, had a high temperature and a pain in her back.

Her parents brought her to the GP, who prescribed bed rest, but her instinct caused Audrey to take further action and she decided to drive her daughter to the nearest hospital - an impulsive decision which almost certainly saved Molly's life.

"I had given her some cough medicine which had codeine in it, so I knew it would knock her out a bit, but she also seemed really warm and when I took her temperature, it was 39C so I took her to the out-of-hours doctor," says Audrey. "But he didn't seem too concerned and just prescribed fluids, rest and paracetamol if needed. After we had seen him, we sat in the car for a few minutes and I don't know why, but we decided to take Molly to A&E in Limerick for a second opinion.

"When we got there, she was very drowsy, so my husband Noel carried her in and the nurse brought her straight to triage. She asked us how long she had been like this and we said she was just tired due to the cough medicine, but before we knew it, the room was full of doctors and nurses all working on Molly - it was like an out-of-body experience."

The concerned parents, who also have two other children - James (11) and Phoebe (7 months) - still had no idea how serious the situation was until they were informed that their daughter would have to be intubated and then transferred to hospital in Dublin.

"I went outside for some air and a doctor came out after me with some forms which said that intubation may cause cardiac arrest, but we had to sign them before this could take place," says Audrey. "I was naturally shocked, and we rang Noel's brother whose wife is a GP to ask her advice. She said we had to do it and at this point, we realised that, as she had gone into renal failure and all her organs were being attacked one by one.

"We were totally numb from the shock as Noel sat with Molly in ICU while she was being intubated. The ambulance arrived from Dublin and were full of praise for the Limerick staff, who they said did everything they possibly could. My mum was very sick at the time, so my dad was minding James and we sat with Molly all night until we were told that it was time for her to be transferred.

"We were advised to say goodbye to her as it was highly likely that she wouldn't make the journey and had to sign more disclaimers saying we wouldn't tail the ambulance and wouldn't stop if we saw it pulled over. Needless to say, it was the most terrifying journey and every time we went around a corner, we expected to see the ambulance on the side of the road."

When they finally arrived at the hospital, things had gone from bad to worse and it was looking increasingly likely that Molly (now 15) would not survive.

"A nurse took me straight to ICU and the room was full of doctors," says Audrey. "Molly was unrecognisable as she was puffed and swollen, had been stripped of her clothes apart from some sort of a diaper and was plugged up to a ventilator which was causing her body to vibrate. Someone behind me, who didn't realise I was her mother, said: 'The poor child doesn't have much time left.'

"When Noel came in, we were taken to a family room and it was confirmed that she didn't have long to live. But she survived that night and the next few days, however, we had no idea if she would pull through. We kept a vigil by her bedside because even though we had been offered a room, we couldn't bear to leave her."

This horrendous situation played out for almost four weeks as Molly's condition remained critical. But she eventually began to come around and was placed on dialysis. Her parents were told this would be the case for the rest of her life, but thankfully, she once again proved doctors wrong.

But despite the fact she miraculously survived, the teenager has been left with serious side effects.

"Molly suffered a lot of damage from the sepsis," says Audrey. "Her lungs were very bad and completely full, so she was placed on her front a lot. This took hours each time as the sepsis was so bad that it had to be done very slowly and carefully - her knees, elbows and hip bones were protruding through the skin as if she had a flesh eating disease.

"Then, after being in ICU for a month, she was moved into the renal ward where she was put on dialysis. She had also lost the ability to cough, so although her lungs were full of phlegm, she couldn't clear it. Her feet had also gone completely black and fixated, so we thought she was going to lose them. Thankfully she didn't, but still, after years of therapy and surgery, she can't place them flat, so she will have to have another operation.

"She was then moved to Limerick where she stayed another few weeks before finally returning home almost two months later. It is a miracle that she survived and doctors still don't know how - in fact, at the nurses station in Temple Street, they have a picture of her on the wall as they call her their medical mystery. But even though she did pull through, she has been left with a chronic lung condition called bronchiectasis, which although completely unrelated and not hereditary, my mum (who had lupus) unfortunately passed away from just a couple of weeks ago.

"She is also still up on her toes, despite external fixators on her feet for months, which initially corrected the problem, but a few months after they were taken off, they sprang back up, so we are waiting on surgery to try and help with that. But fortunately, she is still the same person, mentally and emotionally, despite the fact that doctors thought she had also suffered brain damage."

There is no doubt Molly is incredibly fortunate to have survived, but Audrey says it is vital for people to be aware of the dangers of sepsis, as if she hadn't acted as quickly as she did, her beloved daughter may not be here.

"Molly has been left with side effects and it is very worrying trying to keep her safe from coronavirus and the normal flu season, but it is just incredible that she survived at all," she says. "So my advice to anyone who has any worries at all is not to wait - sepsis doesn't just strike people who have an underlying health condition.

"I don't know what made me drive to Limerick that evening, but if I hadn't, she wouldn't have survived the night. Our message to families, parents and children out there - just don't take any chances. There were no huge warnings with Molly, so just don't wait."

Dr Martina Healy, National Clinical Lead, HSE Sepsis Programme, agrees and says everyone can play their part in trying to reduce their risk of contracting sepsis.

"The most effective way to reduce death from sepsis is by prevention, which includes good sanitation, personal hygiene, eating healthily, exercising moderately, breastfeeding, avoiding unnecessary antibiotics and vaccinating against vaccine-preventable infections," she says.

"The next most effective way is early recognition and treatment. This is not simple. Sepsis evolves over time and the pace of its development depends on the patient's general health status, their genetic response to infection and the characteristics of the infection. So the patient's characteristics (age, existing medical conditions, medications) represent only one aspect of the pattern. The body's response and the causing bug also play a part on the clinical course of the illness."

Sepsis symptoms

» Slurred speech, confusion, excessive drowsiness

» Excessive sleepiness or drowsiness, confusion

» Pain or discomfort in the muscles or joints, passing very little or no urine

» Severe breathlessness, a racing heart, shivering, fever, feeling very cold

» Skin changes like pale, cold, discoloured skin or a rash that won't fade when pressed on

In children, the signs to look out for include:

» Abnormally cold to the touch, mottled, bluish or pale skin, breathing very fast, unusually sleepy and difficult to wake, a rash that does not fade when you press it, having fits or convulsions

For under-fives, symptoms also include:

» Not feeding, vomiting repeatedly, has not had a wet nappy in last 12 hours.

