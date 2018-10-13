'My first boyfriend told me he'd change his pillow cases after I stayed over so he wouldn't 'catch my acne'' - Melanie Murphy (29)

“MY FIRST serious boyfriend told me he'd always change his pillow cases after I stayed over so he wouldn't ‘catch my acne’ because he'd ‘feel disgusting’ if he had it.”

Irish Youtuber Melanie Murphy rose to fame five years ago when she posted a now viral video to her channel about covering acne with makeup.

The video has more than 18 million views to date.

The 29-year-old from Skerries, Co Dublin struggled with cystic acne throughout her teen years and in to early adulthood, leaving lasting scars that go beyond the physical.

“I've always found that acne flare-ups correspond with increased stress, anxiety or depressive episodes.”

New research from the University of Limerick (UL) may validate her experience and that of other acne sufferers.

Dr Aisling O’Donnell and Jamie Davern surveyed 271 acne suffers and found those who believed there was a high stigma surrounding the skin disorder experienced greater levels of psychological distress and further physical symptoms such as sleep disturbance, headaches and gastrointestinal problems.

“I've experienced gastrointestinal problems for a long time, and have had bad bouts with anxiety and depression,” Melanie says.

“When I was a teenager I was diagnosed with Generalised Anxiety Disorder and the depression I experienced was so severe that I was put on antidepressants.”

A separate Canadian study earlier this year found that in the first year after being told by a doctor that they have acne, patients' risk for a diagnosis of major depressive disorder spikes by more than 60 per cent compared to the general population.

“Acne used to occupy most of my waking thoughts,” Melanie admitted.

“I'd have nightmares about it, because of the stigma and the bullying I experienced when I was younger.”

When her acne was at its worst, Melanie was in secondary school, which began at 9am every morning.

“I'd set an alarm to wake up at 6am because getting myself to school in one piece was such a struggle that I needed time to sit, pick at my skin up close in the mirror, cry, feel sorry for myself and apply layer upon layer of foundation, which would catch in spots and areas of my skin I had squeezed so I needed to let it all dry up before leaving at half 8.”

“I would straighten my hair and allow it all to hang over my cheeks all day, hiding behind it, hoping people couldn't see through the curtains.”

“I'd get in from school, remove my foundation and walk around all night with huge lumps of toothpaste or sudocrem covering the acne as I didn't want my family to see how bad it was, and I didn't want to see it myself as I walked by mirrors.”

She described it as a “bleak time,” where she “fantasised about peeling my face off.”

While Melanie used make-up to help conceal her acne, this is often not an option for men.

Jamie Davern was the lead researcher on the UL study, he also suffered from acne for many years.

“I just had to own it” he said, adding that mak-eup wasn’t an option for him.

“It was very difficult, because it was just frustrating. I’d cure the acne and have no outbreaks for three months and then I’d get it all at once and it would be really, really hard to clear.”

The worst outbreak Jamie ever experienced was on his Erasmus year and he still has marks from it.

“In terms of going out, I had a very active social life on Erasmus and then I went maybe five or so weeks without going out.”

“I’d walk around the city with my hood up, because it affected me so badly. It really, really got to me. Because it was something I didn’t have any control over.”

There were times in first and second year of university where he would go into the bathroom before a lecture to examine his skin.

“I’d end up walking up to the doors of the lecture hall and turning around. I just couldn’t face going in because I was that self-conscious about it.”

For those suffering from acne, feeling comfortable in your own skin, even with an intimate partner, can be incredibly difficult.

Melanie set a phone alarm to wake her up every morning before a former boyfriend so she could remove the makeup she went to sleep in and reapply before he woke up so it looked fresh.

It even affected her sex life; “During sex it was all I could think about. I think my self-hatred led to an interest in the pain and humiliation linked to sadomasochism.”

Over-the-counter and prescription cleansers, creams and gels, antibiotics, contraceptive pills and the controversial acne drug Accutane. These are just some of the methods acne sufferers use to try and control the condition.

Jamie isn’t surprised at the lengths people go to.

“Your face gives people their first impression of you and it’s the most prevalent part of your appearance.”

He tried everything from putting ice cubes on his spots every night to toothpaste and honey.

“I would go on medication and it would stay away for maybe three months or so but it would always come back.”

He says that acne is rarely something a person can control, generally being linked to hormones or gastrointestinal issues, and his study found it affected overall quality of life through psychological, physical and social domains.

Jamie is quick to point out that there have only been a couple of occasions and a couple of remarks that he can remember being made about his skin.

“It wasn’t something that was relentlessly picked on by any means.”

It was Jamie's own perception that was the main cause of his suffering, and this is borne out by his study.

“Stigma is the predominant factor that affects acne sufferers.”

Unfortunately, this perceived acne stigma is rooted firmly in reality, with a study by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) revealing that almost two thirds of non-acne sufferers were upset by images of people with acne. A majority of those surveyed said they would feel ashamed if they had acne and would find someone with acne unattractive. More than 40% said they would feel uncomfortable being seen in public with a person with acne.

Both Jamie and Melanie believe the media have a role to play in alleviating the stigma.

“At the time, there was no internet and only two girls in my school had spots, not actual acne, so I felt like an alien. I didn't have any idea how normal it was,” Melanie explains.

Jamie said it’s important for people to realize that many people are using filters and even Facetune (a photoshop style editing app) to alter their skin’s appearance on social media.

He praised celebrities who aren’t afraid to show their own skin issues.

Jamie namedrops Georgia Toff, I’m A Celebrity 2017 winner, as an example of someone raising awareness about the effects of acne.

She has since gone on to speak about how acne has affected her mental health.

Singer Lorde has also opened up about her struggle with acne, speaking of the frustration of having to listen to ‘advice’ from non-acne sufferers, while Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has spoken about acne affecting her mental health and triggering body dysmorphia.

Jamie said he found comfort in Youtubers like Melanie Murphy and Brian Turner who showed their cystic acne on screen and were honest about how it affected them.

Melanie said the reactions she has gotten to acne related content has helped her get over her own shame and self hatred that resulted from the skin condition.

To acne sufferers out there she said: “I've never met someone who hasn't eventually gotten rid of their acne, but what's more important than anything is learning to speak kindly to yourself no matter what you look like.”

