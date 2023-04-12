‘My child was already doing that at their age’ – What not to say to new parents

Questions to avoid according to industry experts and local mums and dads

Susan Wallace from Settled Petals, Belfast

Welcoming a new baby into the family, can be a wonderful and exciting time. But it is also important to appreciate that parents and their baby are experiencing a huge life transition. They may be experiencing feelings of exhaustion and vulnerability alongside the joy and excitement.

We want to ensure we make parents feel confident about their innate parenting ability. It is therefore important to choose your words carefully, to promote confidence and reassurance over worry and anxiety.

Here are a few things I recommend that you never ask or say:

Is your baby sleeping through the night?

This is probably the most unhelpful question you can ask a new parent. First of all, it is not developmentally appropriate for newborn babies to sleep through the night; they have small stomachs which require frequent feeds, as well as requiring emotional support as they make the transition from the womb to the world.

Additionally, it can set unrealistic expectations to already exhausted parents, about when their child may sleep through, leading them to wonder what they are doing wrong — when in fact waking multiple times throughout the night is developmentally appropriate.

Thirdly, how a baby sleeps is not the concern of anyone, except for the baby or their parents. It is unhelpful to compare the sleep needs of one baby to another.

A more helpful question may be: ‘Is there anything I can do to support you to rest at this time?’

Are they a good baby?

All babies are good babies. Some babies may find it more difficult to settle than others. Reasons may include colic, reflux, allergies, temperament/personality, medical needs, wind, discomfort etc.

Babies who are unsettled are still good babies and may just require a little extra support at this time. Babies cry when they need to communicate a need. Newborn babies have many needs which they need parental support to meet.

These include changing their nappies, offering feeds, burping when required, ensuring their temperature is sufficient, providing emotional support and reassurance as they transition to this bright noisy world from their cosy, dark womb. Babies who are communicating a need are still ‘good babies’.

Asking parents if their babies are ‘good’ is not only unhelpful but may cause feelings of anxiety or upset for those who are providing extra emotional support to their little ones during this time.

A more helpful question may be: ‘How can I help look after you, whilst you meet the needs of your baby?’

I was just passing and thought I would call in

When you become a parent, you make a huge life transition. This transition can impact individuals in many different ways. Mothers will likely need some time to recover from birth and adapt to meeting the needs of their little ones on demand. Both parent and baby need time to bond, adjust to their new roles and to rest as they make this transition.

It can be lovely to meet a new baby, but it is important to wait until you are asked. Arriving unannounced or uninvited during this precious postpartum period may not be compatible with either the parent or baby’s needs.

A more helpful response may be: ‘So excited to hear of baby’s safe arrival. When you are ready for visitors, just let me know. Do you need any groceries or meals prepared and left on your doorstep?’

When you do visit it can be appreciated if you make your own hot drinks and one for the parents too.

Settled Petals is an Infant Consultancy Service which specialises in supporting parents with infant sleep, potty training, baby massage and baby yoga. In addition to supporting families. Susan, who is a mother of two toddlers, also provides accredited training in all of those areas. For details, see settledpetals.com

Col Bignell from DadBods NI

One of the most annoying things I hear as a new parent is:

My child was already doing that at their age

I find this comment particularly annoying as every child’s milestone and development hugely varies and no two children are the same. Whether it’s their first time to crawl to their tooth development. I see such a range of children at DadBods each week who are so unique and develop at their own pace, regardless of their parents or their parenting methods. This comment can also create a form of self-doubt for parents and their parenting skills, leading to them thinking: ‘Are we doing something wrong? Why is our child not doing the same and others? Should we be doing more?’

But the answer is ‘no’. You’re all doing amazing, there is no right way to parent or no guidebook, just simply do your best and that is all you child could ask for. If they all developed the same way and at the same rates, it would be a very boring world.

DadBods is a group for fathers, stepfathers and male guardians to meet up and support each other, whilst exploring the beauty of Northern Ireland with their children. For details, see @dadbods.ni on Instagram

Leslie Altic from Belfast Baby Co.

Something that breastfeeding mums hear regularly is:

Is that baby breastfeeding again? I’ll take the baby and give them a bottle

I would imagine that every breastfeeding mum has probably heard that at some point.

Especially in those early days, babies’ tummies are tiny and they are designed to feed little and often, so with breastfeeding some babies will feed and that will be them sorted for a couple of hours. And some babies feed like they are snacking, because babies are humans and every human has a different feeding schedule.

Babies are designed to feed little and often because of the size of their tummies, and if somebody is commenting on that: ‘Oh is that baby breastfeeding again? Just give them a bottle, they will be able to sleep more,’ this interferes with a breastfeeding journey.

If a woman is trying to get breastfeeding established and is finding it tricky or difficult, and they are getting those thoughts put in their head, then they may think: ‘Well obviously it’s not going right here’. But that’s how babies are designed; they are designed to feed little and often, and it’s responsive feeding. If baby wants to feed, you feed them, and it’s responding to their needs.

Breastfeeding in those early weeks and months can feel like it happens all the time, but that’s completely normal.

Sure you’ve got a healthy baby, isn’t that the main thing?

Working as antenatal practitioners, we are all about supporting parents when making informed decisions so they have a positive birth, and that has a real knock on effect with postnatal mental health and how they settle into new life as a parent.

Sometimes maternity services are solely focused on the fact the baby is healthy, so it’s sort of discounting the experience that the mother had. Mental wellbeing really kind of gets overlooked. Yes, obviously they are more than happy that baby is healthy, but it kind of feels like they can’t express how they are feeling.

Baby could be physically healthy, but if mum isn’t mentally healthy, that’s going to have a knock-on effect on baby. So, the fact that people say: ‘Sure you have a healthy baby,’ it just discounts their experience and they don’t feel safe and supported to get help if they need, and they bottle things up.

You’re going to spoil that baby by lifting them all the time – you’re making a rod for your own back

Babies and mothers are designed to be close. Babies are designed to want to be held, because particularly with skin-to-skin, being close to their main caregiver — usually the mother — helps to regulate their body systems, regulate their temperature, their blood sugar, their heart rate… and they feel safe and comfortable. That’s their happy place essentially.

You can not spoil a baby in that first year. Your baby cries, you want to pick them.

If somebody’s saying baby needs to be able to get themselves to sleep, baby needs to be able to soothe themselves, especially in those early weeks — it’s almost like going against your natural mothering instinct, to where you think you’re doing something wrong, because then you put the baby down and they cry because they don’t want to be down and then you’re like: ‘Well there’s something wrong with my baby, and I’m obviously not a good mum because my baby’s crying,’ but it’s because baby wants to be held.

Some mums feel they just don’t want to let the baby go and then somebody says: ‘You’re going to spoil them’, so then they feel guilty for wanting to hold them.

The Belfast Baby Company is an all-round birth support service established by Emma Fraser and Leslie Altic who are passionate about supporting women and their families through this life-changing experience. Emma and Leslie are trained antenatal and hypnobirthing practitioners and doulas, who offer birth and postnatal support. For information, see belfastbabycompany.co.uk