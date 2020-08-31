| 9.9°C Dublin

'My body hang-ups have stopped me from doing so much - I don't want my kids to remember me on the sidelines'

As a Mam to two boys, over the years I became an expert at minding 'the stuff' on the sidelines, edge of activities, and the beach. Minding stuff is an important job. It normally involves taking care of a bundle of jerseys, shoes, bags of kit, some snacky bits, and encouraging family members on with a roar of, "Yes, I see you, you're doing great."

"Amazing, you are the best person I've ever seen do that."

As a stuff minder your duty is not only to mind all the things, but also to observe and encourage your mindees. You can sometimes take out your phone, but only to take photos, because the minute you fall down a social media rabbit hole you will have missed the most spectacular feat by one of your children. Missing it is not an option because if you do, the miniature interrogators will weasel it out of you and you will never be forgiven. Ever.

