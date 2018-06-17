Life Mental Health

Sunday 17 June 2018

'You're in this dense fog' - Una Healy reveals she battled postnatal depression and praises husband Ben Foden

Former The Saturdays singer Healy is married to England rugby international Ben Foden

Una Healy on holidays with husband Ben Foden in Sardinia. Picture: Instagram
Una Healy has opened up on her battle with postnatal depression. (Ian West/PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

The Saturdays singer Una Healy has revealed she battled postnatal depression and praised her rugby player husband for helping her through it.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, Healy, who is married to England star Ben Foden, described the impact the crippling disorder had on her life following the birth of the couple’s second child, Tadgh, now three.

She told the newspaper: “I got through my post natal depression – thank God I did. Your family are there to be with you and support you through it all – and Ben was amazing.

“The depression is something that happens quite slowly. It is hard to describe because every individual is different.

Una Healy, Ben Foden and their second child son Tadgh, who is now two, as Healy has told how she struggled with postnatal depression after giving birth to their son. Photo credit : Joe Giddens/PA Wire
“You’re in this dense fog. Other people get out of it but I went thicker and thicker into the fog.

“But I am in a very good place now, and that is all that matters.”

Una Healy and Ben Foden on their wedding day in 2012. Picture: Una Healy/Instagram
Healy – who is also mother to her six-year-old daughter Aoife – is preparing to go on her first solo tour and revealed she has no plans for more children.

She found fame as part of girlband The Saturdays, along with Mollie King, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes.

Wife Una Healy posted this cute picture of rugby husband Ben Foden tackling some bottle feeding with baby Aoife.
The group sold seven million records after releasing their debut album in 2008 but split in 2014.

Una Healy and daughter Aoife Belle. PIC: Una Healy/Instagram
Press Association

