| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Top tips for coping as Leaving Cert 2020 chaos fuels anger and anxiety for students

Dr David Coleman

Grades chaos will have reawakened a sense of anxiety in many, so it’s important to take steps to get back on an even keel

Picture posed Expand

Close

Picture posed

Picture posed

Picture posed

LEAVING Cert 2020 has been a rollercoaster of uncertainty. The announcement by the Department of Education and Skills that there were errors in the grading system, which will lead to about 10pc of students having their grades marked upwards, comes as yet another sharp twist on that rollercoaster.

The disappointment some students may have felt with the grades they received three weeks ago may still be keenly felt. Frustrations with the system and how it functioned or malfunctioned may also have lingered

The discovery of errors in that system may fuel any anger that is present. Or it may have increased the anxiety of others, igniting fears that if there were these errors, could there have been more?

Related Content