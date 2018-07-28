''This is who I am and I won’t change' were the words that made me walk out on my partner of 12 years' - Blogger on overcoming depression and starting anew

“This is who I am and I won’t change” were the words that made me walk out on my partner of 12 years and led to our divorce. The latest numbers estimate that one in five people in Ireland will suffer from depression at some stage in their life.

My life got majorly affected by depression at the age of 29. I was living a seemingly perfect life. I had just gotten married to the love of my life, we had bought the house of my dreams and I had a management position in a renowned hairdressing chain. What might have looked like the perfect life to everybody else, unfortunately, wasn’t my reality.

We had been trying to conceive for one and a half years without any luck; I was dealing with an employee who was trying to take over my management position; and I was feeling isolated from my friends and husband.

Things started adding up and slowly I got sucked into a downward spiral. The problems at work had been going on for a while and were becoming worse progressively. My husband and I were slowly drifting apart. While he preferred spending most of the evenings in his study, I wanted to go and meet friends. Eventually, I stopped going out because he didn’t appreciate it.

Friends started losing interest because I wasn’t fun to be around anymore. I started to feel lonelier and sadder by the day.

Nowadays, I understand that it isn’t easy for friends and family to deal with a depressed person but all I needed was their support at that stage. Unfortunately, I didn’t feel like I was getting it and felt lonely instead.

My dream has always been to have a family but trying for so long without any result was hard. When I consulted my gynaecologist she ran a series of tests. One month I got told, you might not be able to have children, the next month I was told, you can have children but they might be disabled, just to be told a month later that all was fine.

I started to withdraw myself from the rest of the world until I eventually wasn’t able to leave my bed anymore. Riddled by crying attacks everyday tasks like getting dressed and going to work became unbearably hard.

While I never sat down with the intention of ending my life, one morning I just couldn't cope with all those feelings anymore and the next thing I remember is waking up in hospital.

My husband was holding my hand but his first concern wasn’t my wellbeing he was concerned about what we were going to tell the people about what had happened. A mentally ill wife, certainly wouldn’t reflect well on the family’s reputation.

Fortunately, after doing some research I found a good clinic six hours away from home in Germany and managed to get admitted within six weeks. The waiting time was tough and I got fired from my job because I was inconveniently on sick leave for too long. At this moment in time, it didn’t matter anymore, it actually felt quite liberating.

I can’t be grateful enough for the experience I had in the clinic, besides getting assigned a fabulous therapist they also focused on developing a routine including nutrition, exercise, mindfulness and outdoor activity. While this might sound like a walk in the park I can tell you it wasn’t. It required a lot of self-reflection, discipline and open-mindedness. Uncountable times I thought, what are they on about? This is woo woo, but it wasn’t.

Initially, I hated group therapy sessions, my problems were nobody else’s business, but after a while, I realised that even though we were there for different reasons we were all in the same boat. I am still in touch with some of the people I met there and we actually became friends.

But the hardest part was yet to come, what was I going to do about my marriage? There was that man that I truly loved and whom I had dedicated 12 years of my life to but who also I had drifted apart from. Maybe he didn’t know how to deal with the situation and wanted to give me space, but I felt left alone.

I don’t want to give you a wrong impression of him, he is a good guy and I have nothing bad to say about him but we had drifted apart. Together with my therapist, I was weighing up the possibilities of fixing our marriage or getting a divorce. I truly wanted to go back to what we once had but I knew that it wasn’t just up to myself.

Within six weeks, we filed for divorce, sold the house, my car and I bought a one-way ticket to Ireland. I know, we Germans are quite efficient, aren’t we?

There was no fighting, no bad words and we parted with the utmost respect for each other. As sad as it was, I feel like it was for the better. If all of these things hadn’t happened I wouldn’t have moved to Ireland, I wouldn’t have changed career and I wouldn’t have met my Irish partner who has been there all along to support me.

I admire him for his patience and I can tell you that not many men would have listened to me whining about my ex-husband for as long as he did. Most importantly, if it wasn’t for him I might not be sitting here sharing my story with you.

Even though I still don’t have a child or own a house anymore, I am happy with who I am, who I am with and what I do, that’s what ultimately counts for me.

Sometimes we have to take risks in order to find real happiness and a failure can lead to a much greater success.

If you are in a place where you are struggling, open up to your friends and family, give them the chance to support you.

Seek medical help and put yourself first, find things you love and do them!

Think about what you would tell a friend if they were in your position and follow your advice, often we are much kinder to others than ourselves.

It is okay to be selfish sometimes, you just have that one life so make the most of it!

For more of Eva Burg's writings, and her recipes see www.thehealthytart.com

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247

