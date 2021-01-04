| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The science of happiness – and how to make it work for you

The emergence of positive psychology in the last decade has seen academic resources trained on figuring out what makes people happy, and the consensus seems to be that happiness is not a gift bestowed upon us by chance, it is largely a result of what we do ...

&lsquo;Our human tendency is to forget the good stuff that happens to us in life&rsquo; Expand

Close

&lsquo;Our human tendency is to forget the good stuff that happens to us in life&rsquo;

‘Our human tendency is to forget the good stuff that happens to us in life’

‘Our human tendency is to forget the good stuff that happens to us in life’

Emily Hourican

How to be happy? The answer to that question probably depends hugely on who we are and how we perceive happiness.

For some, it is something to be found physically — a series of chemical reactions to be controlled where possible through exercise, diet and medical intervention. For others, it’s the by-product of other things, such as duty, or material success.

Others see happiness as almost a game of chance, dependent on the circumstances of our lives and therefore beyond our control.
However, in general, attitudes towards happiness have changed dramatically in recent years. This is partly because of new efforts made to study, predict and effect it, all of which seem to show happiness is not something that ‘happens’ to us, it is something we do. This in turn has opened up new fields of research, what is called the Science of Happiness.

Privacy