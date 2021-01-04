The science of happiness – and how to make it work for you

How to be happy? The answer to that question probably depends hugely on who we are and how we perceive happiness.

For some, it is something to be found physically — a series of chemical reactions to be controlled where possible through exercise, diet and medical intervention. For others, it’s the by-product of other things, such as duty, or material success.

Others see happiness as almost a game of chance, dependent on the circumstances of our lives and therefore beyond our control.

However, in general, attitudes towards happiness have changed dramatically in recent years. This is partly because of new efforts made to study, predict and effect it, all of which seem to show happiness is not something that ‘happens’ to us, it is something we do. This in turn has opened up new fields of research, what is called the Science of Happiness.

“For decades,” says psychologist Acacia Parks, formerly associate professor of psychology at Hiram College, now chief science officer at Happify Health (happify.com), “the field of psychology has largely focused on addressing the negative. It was about investigating what was ‘wrong’ with us, or relieving suffering from depression, trauma and addictions.

"But over the last decade, we’ve seen a significant shift. Scientists are now turning their attention to what makes people thrive.”

This is a vital area of study, because it can be pre-emptive.

“Positive psychology was one of the first areas we realised we could teach skills to people before they are clinically depressed,” says Dr Parks. “If you teach cognitive therapy skills to people who are at risk of becoming clinically depressed, it can protect them.”

Equally, it turns out knowing the techniques that are taught to a person who has become clinically depressed is helpful even for someone who is not depressed. Mental health can be preventative, just as other areas of health are.

Are we, by and large, as societies, becoming more or less happy? “It’s unclear whether people are becoming less happy as a society, or if people are more willing to come out of the woodwork and say they’re unhappy. Are we getting better at diagnosing people with depression? Are people more likely to come forward? Or are the number of instances actually going up? It’s probably both.”

So, can we really train ourselves to become happier?

“The science says yes,” adds Dr Parks. “Our happiness level is a result of a complex interaction of genes, behaviours, and what’s going on in our lives at a specific moment in time.

"And while each of us has a genetic set point for happiness in the way we do for weight, we have the ability to offset it, which brings us to the most important takeaway from the scientific research: You have the power to take control of your happiness by choosing your thoughts, behaviours and actions.

“Recent research into the types of interventions, or exercises, designed to promote positive emotional qualities, such as kindness and mindfulness, suggests that such qualities may be the product of skills we can learn through training. In the same way that practice improves our musical or athletic abilities — over time, we can build lasting habits that increase our resilience and improve our happiness levels.”

Most of the research around changing our happiness levels revolves around a concept known as hedonic adaptation — which means, basically, that when something significant happens to us, good or bad, — we get used to it. This is obviously of great benefit when bad things happen — a break-up that was initially devastating, for example, over time becomes bearable. The problem is that hedonic adaptation also applies to positive events.

A new home, a new car, a career success — no matter how much joy they bring us at first, we get used to them, and the joy diminishes.

This is necessary — it turns out that when intense things happen, the body doesn’t distinguish between good and bad. All intense happenings put the body into ‘stress mode’, and when your body is stressed, it puts off important basic functions (like digesting and healing) in favour of functions that would help you escape mortal danger.

And so, if we constantly walked around ecstatic about our new house, our body would never get a break, so its number one priority is to get back to ‘neutral’, to keep your stress levels down.

Basically, it takes the new and wonderful and makes it routine. This is clearly efficient for survival, but alas, not great for happiness, and means we need to take the body’s predisposition into account when trying to increase our happiness.

So are people born with a base level of happiness that is different for all — ie, are some ‘born happy’ and others not? “The research does suggest that people are born with genetic predispositions for or away from happiness,” says Dr Parks.

“That doesn’t mean you can’t make changes to become more positive or happier but it will take consistent effort.

“Most of us,” she continues, “have a predetermined happiness. Some people have to work harder than others, just like we do when we’re working to build muscle and strength.

"For some people it comes very quickly and easily to gain muscle and increase strength, while others have to work harder and will never be as strong. There is a biological factor here that has been predetermined.”

But, she points out, of more importance is behaviour and mindset: “Let’s use grief as an example.

"A lot of people have a belief that if you lose someone you care about, that you’re obliged to be miserable, and that it would be disloyal to be anything else while you’re mourning. But science has shown that the people who cope best are the ones who experience joy and gratitude for the person they lost.”

What are the known enemies of happiness? “Social comparison is a big one. We can blame a lot of this on social media, which facilitates social comparison. The happiest people are not thinking about what other people have at all.”

“In fact, the sad truth is that we are all generally terrible at accurately remembering the positive things that have happened to us, because the negative things demand more of our attention. Even when an equal number of positive or negative events happen to us, we tend to remember that as a bad day.

"This means it’s a big mistake to trust our own memories about what’s happened to us and why activities like writing down three positive things that happened that day are so beneficial. You don’t write it down, you probably wouldn’t remember it.

“Our human tendency is to forget the good stuff. It’s not that you’re trying to create positivity where there isn’t any, but rather to bring attention to positive things that we would otherwise forget.”

How to increase your happiness

⬤ Aim for calm and contentment.

While it’s impossible — and from a physical standpoint, actually undesirable — to maintain the level of excitement you feel when a positive event first happens, you can transform your initial ‘activated’ feelings (like joy and enthusiasm) into more ‘deactivated’ emotions (like calm and contentment) that are easier and healthier to sustain.

⬤ Mix it up, constantly.

When you find a happiness-boosting technique that works for you, try and change up how you do it each time. Take gratitude as an example: If you meditate on your gratitude for the same person every day, you’ll get weary of it. So be sure to rotate the things or people you think about. It’s also a good idea to do more than one type of activity.

⬤ Focus your attention on people and experiences, not physical possessions.

There are many different roads to happiness, but studies show that every one of those roads involves other people. This makes sense when you consider it in the light of hedonic adaptation. A car is, by and large, a car, no matter how new, and will remain the same. But there are countless possibilities when it comes to new ways to experience a person.