The best way to deal with passive-aggressive family members

One of the most stressful episodes of my career was when I had to collaborate on a project with a passive-aggressive colleague.

We didn’t argue or fight or shout; the animosity was played out by my emails going unanswered, my direct questions being ignored, and my calls being directed to voicemail.

Passive aggression is so subtle, so under the radar, so impossible to put your finger on, that it’s no wonder that business leaders have called it “the perfect crime”.

It can take the shape of the sullen shop worker, stomping teen or surly spouse giving you the silent treatment. It can be particularly bad at Christmas, when time with family can cause resentment to fester.

While it comes in many forms, the secret to its success is that it’s hard to nail down. So it continues to lurk uncomfortably under the surface, like scattered landmines that we tiptoe around because we worry about the anger underneath them exploding in our face. But, it seems something is about to change.

US-based therapist Signe Whitson is one of the world’s leading experts on interpersonal relationships and co-author of The Angry Smile: The Psychology of Passive-Aggressive Behavior in Families, Schools, and Workplaces.

Whitson has now designed an online course to tackle it head-on. Who wouldn’t fork out €135 for the promise of being able to end “endless conflict cycles, frustrating arguments and relationship-damaging wars of words”?

The course is a three-hour, nine-module programme, which you can take at your own speed.

Each module contains a video, where Whitson explains the different levels of passive aggression and how to deal with it.

She says that what all passive- aggressive behaviour has in common is that the person concerned doesn’t like the power or influence you have over them — whether it’s a boss, parent, client, colleague or partner. Or they simply resent what you are asking them to do.

In these relationships, they know they are not supposed to express anger openly, so it gets buried. It then surfaces in more subtle ways, which are difficult for you to confront. If you do ask the offending person if there’s a problem, they can deny it.

Confrontation

The first step, says Whitson, is to identify what you are dealing with. Otherwise, you can get dragged into the “passive-aggressive conflict cycle”. This is when you get so wound up by the drip of passive-aggressive behaviour that you start responding in kind. If you get sucked into this, Whitson warns that it will only escalate your frustration until you explode — and, conveniently, you will be the one who ends up looking like you have the anger problem.

To call it out for what it is — without starting a row — the key lies in a process called “benign confrontation”.

Whitson explains: “Anticipate what’s going to happen and tell yourself, ‘This will be challenging, but I can handle it because I’m aware of this other person’s underlying anger’.”

To defuse it: don’t raise the hostility level, but quietly “affirm the anger”. Don’t be confrontational or meet the passive aggression with outright aggression.

Instead, quietly and firmly let the angry person know that you recognise their annoyance, starting with the phrase: ‘It seems to me you are angry that...’ Then leave it there. You don’t even have to know why they are angry, says Whitson. Shining a light on that feeling is enough to defuse its power.

As she says: “The idea is for the person to understand that their anger is not a secret any more.”

Here, the element of surprise will be on your side. As Whitson points out: “It’s likely that the passive-aggressive person has spent their time guarding and disguising this emotion, and has never had anyone name it directly.”

Expect immediate denials, she warns. When your nemesis says they have no idea what you are talking about, tell them that it was just a thought you wanted to share with them — and you are relieved that’s not the case. Then, leave it there.

Remind them of the conversation if it happens again, so they know that you’re keeping an eye out.

“Finally, say something conciliatory to confirm that you are ready to continue the relationship on a different footing — along with some clear expectations.”

To sign up to the Angry Smile Course, developed by Dr Nicholas Long and Signe Whitson, go to lsci.org/courses/the-angry-smile/

Online Editors