Standards in some public mental health services ‘unacceptable’ and could lead to centres being removed from the register

Standards in some public mental health services are “simply unacceptable” and could lead to centres being removed from the register, the Mental Health Commission has warned.

In its 2022 report, the independent statutory mental health watchdog found that compliance rates with regulations for premises, risk management, individual care planning, and staffing were lower than 70pc.

This was flagged by John Farrelly, the chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission as something that could not be ignored if the state wished to meet minimum standards for mental health services. The commission has now written to the HSE asking for an action plan “to address the significant issues raised in its annual report,” particularly around the four key areas where compliance was lower.

“Notwithstanding that providers should be generally applauded for the significant work they have undertaken in recent years to improve overall compliance, we can now undeniably say that there are four key areas – premises, risk management, individual care planning, and staffing – where standards are simply unacceptable, as they were in 2021 and in many years prior to that,” said Mr Farrelly.

“The overriding message from today’s report is that centres who have performed poorly in these areas need to comply with these regulations or face the real prospect of not being re-registered. Being compliant with these and other regulations – which, lest we forget, are the minimum standards – is the very least that people living in the areas served by these centres deserve.”

Mr Farrelly raised specific concerns about the standard of the buildings inspected. The commission found that just 27pc of centres were compliant with the regulation on premises. This was a drop from 2021 when a third of centres were compliant with the same regulation.

Mr Farrelly said that compliance with with the regulation on premises had been low over the past five years, “most particularly in a number of HSE premises.”

“Many of our premises are simply not fit-for-purpose for a modern mental health service and this is something that we have been saying for many years and will continue to do so until things change. To be clear, a targeted, funded strategic capital investment programme is urgently required now in our public system,” he said.

Last year, the Mental Health Commission inspected 66 mental health centres. While almost half of all centres had compliance rates of 90pc or higher, 45 enforcement actions were taken against 28 different centres as a result of the inspections. This was an increase from the 42 enforcement actions taken against 20 centres in 2021.

The commission found 33 instances of overcapacity in approved mental health centres last year. It also saw the continued use of adult mental health units for children, with 20 cases recorded of children being admitted to 11 different adult units. This was a decrease from 2021, when there were 32 such admissions.

The commission has also raised concerns about an “apparent inclination” by some mental healthcare providers towards institutional care for vulnerable people. The commission recognised that it was cheaper and easier to place people in larger mental health units.

“There is a real risk that we are beginning, as we did in the past, to once again re-institutionalise people who are mentally ill, elderly, or who just do not ‘fit in’ to society,” Dr Susan Finnerty, the Inspector of Mental Health Services, said.

“As a country, we urgently need to provide all our citizens with rights-based personalised care in their own communities when they need it, or risk, once again, becoming a society that locks away its vulnerable citizens.”

There were 2,040 involuntary admissions to centres in 2022, compared to 2,549 in 2021. Well over a third, 36pc, of applications for involuntary admissions were from members of An Garda Síochana.