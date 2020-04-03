| 9.4°C Dublin

Sex & the Pandemic - how the current crisis is affecting intimacy

With couples either separated or bound together by the lockdown, writer Michelle Heffernan looks at how the current crisis is affecting intimacy

Michelle Heffernan

'Last Monday the HSE released official guidelines on corona virus and sex, outlining that "being sexually active with another person involves some risk of getting the virus." While COVID 19 cannot be passed on sexually, it can be spread through touch, kissing and close contact. Thus experts are advising sexual activity only with someone you live with who does not have the virus or show symptoms. Also, we are being advised to wash before and after sex. Each new health restriction creates a new barrier to intimacy, and challenges for our sexual wellbeing. So how is lockdown really affecting sexual activity? Is everyone having more sex or is desire taking a downturn?

"Everyone is spending more time in bed," according to Bill Nolan, co-owner of Cherry Pink, an adult store based in Arklow. "We normally sell vibrators or dildos, now it's swung over to couples' kits. People are buying stuff to use together."Lockdown, it seems, has put us all on top of one another, both literally and figuratively.

"A few weeks ago, when the initial measures were introduced, we went down to the adult shop," says Mark, 29, who lives in Waterford with his girlfriend of three years. "We bought about eight different things! We're seeing way more of each other and I actually feel like we're getting on better, both sexually and in general."