| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Seen everything on Netflix and sick of baking bread? You are not alone. How to make the best of boredom

As the pandemic restrictions stretch on and on and on, many of us are running out of ways to distract ourselves. But, according to some experts, there could be an upside to being bored

Pandemic boredom has forced us to sit and binge watch TV shows Expand

Close

Pandemic boredom has forced us to sit and binge watch TV shows

Pandemic boredom has forced us to sit and binge watch TV shows

Pandemic boredom has forced us to sit and binge watch TV shows

Suzanne Harrington

We’re accustomed to hearing this from our kids during the school holidays in varying tones of desperation, depending on their age — although never from small children, who have not yet learned the concept of boredom, as they continue their investigations of the plug socket with a metal fork. Nor do we hear it as much from older teens, who have new exciting secret lives to keep hidden from you at all costs. No, it’s the kids in between who are most likely to cry boredom. And at the other end of the age spectrum, boredom in the over 60s increases, especially in women — turns out we are not designed for retirement.

We expect and accept children being bored, and have been conditioned to run around trying to fix it with activities. Interestingly, parental oxytocin is not triggered by the cries of a bored child — unlike the cries of a hurt or sick child, parents do not have a hormonal response to their child’s boredom, which in terms of evolutionary biology, is probably a good thing as it prompts kids towards self-soothing, self-reliance and self-motivation. The constant, managed filling of time is relatively new.

We are even less sympathetic to adult boredom. We tell ourselves that only boring people get bored and will go to great lengths to avoid it: mindlessly falling into online rabbit holes, reaching Angry Birds level 60, counting ceiling tiles, opening a third bottle of wine. Boredom can make us feel restless, unsatisfied, fed up, lethargic. We feel it ought to belong to the olden days, to Jane Austen characters trapped in stuffy drawing rooms.

Most Watched

Privacy