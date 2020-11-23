Sarah Corbett-Lynch: ‘Writing this book helped me work through my emotions and to think about all of the great memories I had with my dad. I want to help other kids who have lost parents’

Coping with the death of a loved one can be a very difficult process, but having some experience of life, most adults understand what has happened and know that it is OK to feel devastated, sad, angry and more. And, while many never fully recover from their loss, they learn how to carry on.

But when a child loses someone close, the situation can be lot different as they may not realise that the person they loved is no longer around, they may be bewildered, shocked and totally unable to express what they are feeling — and this is why it is so important for them to have an outlet for their emotions, feel listened to and know they are loved and supported.

This week (November 23-27) is Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week — an annual series of events organised by the Irish Childhood Bereavement Network (ICBN) to highlight bereaved children’s needs and provide a voice for them to be heard.

“The main reason we need to have a week like this is to help raise awareness of the fact that children express grief differently; they feel the impact but may not have words to express it so it often shows in their behaviour,” says ICBN coordinator Maura Keating.

“Talking to children about death is not an easy thing to do, and most adults feel they should protect children by softening the words or avoiding the subject.

“While in fact, telling the truth in clear and simple age-appropriate language is more helpful. Adults can learn what to expect and understand the normal reactions of grieving children, so they can respond and reassure.

“This year we are hearing that children who have been bereaved before and during this pandemic have an increased level of anxiety.

"The talk about deaths every day on the news is not an abstract concept to them — they understand and feel the reality of death and worry about someone else close to them dying.”

Sarah Corbett-Lynch unfortunately knows only too well what grief is like as her mother Mags Fitzpatrick died from an asthma attack when she was just a baby and her father, Jason Corbett, was killed in 2015 when she was eight years old.

His second wife Molly Martens and Martens’s father Tom were convicted of killing Mr Corbett in his North Carolina home.

Sarah returned to Ireland after her dad’s death to live with Mr Corbett’s sister. Living with her aunt Tracey, Uncle Dave, her brother Jack (16) and her cousins Dave and Adam, the 14-year-old and her sibling have been supported in every way possible to come to terms with their terrible loss.

Sarah with her brother Jack and her Aunt Tracey Corbett-Lynch

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sarah with her brother Jack and her Aunt Tracey Corbett-Lynch

“It’s easy to be sad, mad and angry and feel that what’s happened is unfair, but it can’t be changed it so we might as well just try and be the best person we can be,” she says.

“Counselling was very beneficial — a lot of people are ashamed of going to counselling but it’s the same as going to the doctor for a physical pain in your head — but instead it’s the mental pain in your heart or mind. There is nothing to be ashamed of.

“Also my family helped me so much. They are such a great support and always lift me up if I am down. I used to write little notes and give them to Tracey, and when we had a quiet minute, we would sit down and have a little cry or whatever I needed.”

Writing is something that has really helped the Limerick teenager, and she has written a book to help other children who are dealing with grief — the first in a series that she plans to publish. The book is aimed at children aged four and up.

“Noodle Loses Dad is based on my story,” says Sarah. “It’s a journey written by a child for children.

"Noodle has just lost her dad and she is alone and afraid with her brother Paws, then her family takes her in. She has to deal with the loss of her dad, moving home, making new friends, and starting school in a new neighbourhood.

“The story is about the journey of a little bear losing someone they love and becoming part of a blended family. Noodle has an adventure to another place and ultimately finds hope and resilience.

“I especially wanted to publish this after hearing about a woman called Emma Mhic Mhathúna as I was worried about her children. That was one of the things that made me realise there were others like me who had lost someone they loved.

“I thought that if I published my book that they would know that they are not the only kids out there who have lost a parent, because when I lost my dad, I thought we were the only ones in the world and that felt really scary.”

Sarah says that writing the book was a coping mechanism which helped her to express herself when she couldn’t talk about her grief.

“Using the characters really helped me work through the different emotions I was feeling during that time,” she says. “It also helped because I got to think about all of the great memories I had with my dad and got to remember him.

Sarah's father Jason

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sarah's father Jason

“Also, (through the book) I heard from some of my dad’s old friends and the memories they had of him and also of my mam. I have had lots of emails and letters from parents and children, so it feels like I am doing some good.”

Her aunt agrees and says expressing how they felt has been a vital coping mechanism for Sarah and Jack over the years.

“We took a holistic approach and embraced various services,” says Tracey.

“Along with the traditional counselling, which we continue on a less regular basis, I felt our responsibility as parents was to try and tap into resources which gave our children the ability to express feelings.

"For example, each day Sarah and I would learn a new word, which helped her to articulate her feelings.

“Expressive arts were so important to all of our children and they engaged in singing, song writing, drama, spoken-word performances and dance.

“Sports such as rugby and horse-riding were great because of the sense of camaraderie. It was critical for us to find something which suited their individual needs so they could process their emotions.

“Meditation and healthy eating also feature in our lives, but we do love our take-out too. You really have to live your life well and healthy to support your mental health. In times like this, you become very fragile and vulnerable.”

Counselling has also been very important for the family and Tracey says it’s important to discuss death openly in order to be able to process it.

“One of the cornerstones of support over the years was counselling — as it is a safe, confidential space to unburden concerns and worries,” she says. “It was also helpful for me as parents are in emotional pain too, so third-party support is crucial.

“Services such as the Irish Children’s bereavement network are excellent and the ICBN website childhoodbereavement.ie is a great reference tool. It’s our natural instinct as parents to worry about our children and want to shield and protect them, but the best response, in my experience, is to give honest, age-appropriate information.

“Death is as common as birth, but we don’t discuss it as much as we should. People tend to shy away from the subject, yet I feel if we don’t begin addressing these issues, they become larger problems for children in later years.

“If we learn to acknowledge and talk about loss, then we can support each other to re-enter life afterwards.”

Sarah agrees and encourages bereaved children to open up to someone they trust.

“Don’t bottle things up because you will get that toxic pain in your stomach,” she advises. “Talk to a trusted adult and don’t be afraid to have a cry.

"I am living proof that no matter what you experience, if you work to help yourself, and communicate your feelings to people you trust, you will feel better.”

Sarah’s book Noodle Loses Dad is on sale at the reduced price of €7 while stocks last — sarahcorbettlynch.com; More support and information on childhoodbereavement.ie — or call 01 473 2110