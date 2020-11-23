| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sarah Corbett-Lynch: ‘Writing this book helped me work through my emotions and to think about all of the great memories I had with my dad. I want to help other kids who have lost parents’

Sarah Corbett-Lynch (14) found writing to be a positive outlet for her grief after she was orphaned at aged eight with the high profile killing of her beloved dad Jason Corbett. She and her aunt Tracey talk about what helps her to heal and her mission to comfort others

Sarah Corbett-Lynch from Raheen, Limerick with her first book 'Noodle Loses Dad'. Photo: Don Moloney Expand

Close

Sarah Corbett-Lynch from Raheen, Limerick with her first book 'Noodle Loses Dad'. Photo: Don Moloney

Sarah Corbett-Lynch from Raheen, Limerick with her first book 'Noodle Loses Dad'. Photo: Don Moloney

Sarah Corbett-Lynch from Raheen, Limerick with her first book 'Noodle Loses Dad'. Photo: Don Moloney

Arlene Harris

Coping with the death of a loved one can be a very difficult process, but having some experience of life, most adults understand what has happened and know that it is OK to feel devastated, sad, angry and more. And, while many never fully recover from their loss, they learn how to carry on.

But when a child loses someone close, the situation can be lot different as they may not realise that the person they loved is no longer around, they may be bewildered, shocked and totally unable to express what they are feeling — and this is why it is so important for them to have an outlet for their emotions, feel listened to and know they are loved and supported.

This week (November 23-27) is Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week — an annual series of events organised by the Irish Childhood Bereavement Network (ICBN) to highlight bereaved children’s needs and provide a voice for them to be heard.

Privacy