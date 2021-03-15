| 7.7°C Dublin

Recovery from an eating disorder is possible: ‘Reach out – if I had told someone how I was feeling, I wouldn’t have become so unwell’

There are many misconceptions surrounding anorexia and other eating disorders, which are complex mental illnesses, but recovery is possible. Survivors Clara Hand and Ranae von Meding share their experiences

Clara Hand who was diagnosed with anorexia as a teenager. Picture: Mark Condren.

Clara Hand who was diagnosed with anorexia as a teenager. Picture: Mark Condren.

Regina Lavelle

One morning eight years ago, Clara Hand got up to use the bathroom in her Dublin home and collapsed. Recently the regimen she had developed herself and had been following diligently had finally been given a name — anorexia. She was put on a list to be admitted to a bed to treat her disorder, however she was still struggling to accept she was actually sick, or certainly as sick as the doctors thought she was.

She says: “One morning I got up and felt very unwell. I had been taking laxatives so often that I couldn’t remember if I had taken them the night before. I was doubled in pain, I held the toilet and got sick. Then I collapsed on the floor. What scared me the most is when I tried to call for my mam, I couldn’t make a sound. I couldn’t move. I remember thinking, ‘Maybe I’ve taken this too far. Maybe I’m not ok’.

“I tried to call my mam again but, again, I couldn’t speak. I remember trying to kick the side of the bath and she shouted in: ‘Are you ok?’ However I still couldn’t answer. So I managed to kick the bath again and a shampoo bottle fell so she came in and I was lying on the ground. She got a terrible fright. She wanted to call an ambulance but I was adamant. I knew they’d keep me in.”

