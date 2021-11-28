Long queues as thousands flock for Covid-19 booster jabs over variant fears

Nurse Muirghen Kelly vaccinates healthcare worker Noemi Cortez with a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster at the University College Dublin (UCD) campus clinic for inoculating frontline workers

THOUSANDS of people have flocked to walk-in vaccination centres in a bid to get the Covid-19 booster jab amid mounting fears over a surge in virus case numbers and the threat posed by the new Omicron variant.

Over 100,000 people have inquired about walk-in vaccinations over the past fortnight - with a large number of people showing up at vaccination centres over the weekend who did not qualify under the current access cohort.

All 36 of Ireland's vaccination centres will be offering booster jabs to either healthcare workers or those aged 60-69 by next Wednesday.

Some centres will continue to offer walk-in vaccinations for those seeking a first or second jab.

However, some centres will focus on booster vaccination slots exclusively for a specific cohort.

Dublin will have seven vaccination centres operating with two in Cork, Meath, Wexford and Tipperary.

It is expected that those aged 50-59 years will be offered jabs early next month alongside all those who availed of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the summer and which has shown to have the fastest waning level of protection against the virus.

The Government said those aged over 70 years and people with underlying medical conditions have largely been dealt with.

Ireland has a stockpile of two million booster jab doses.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) apologised to the public as the remarkable surge in demand resulted in massive queues at some vaccination centres in Dublin and Cork over the weekend - as people were urged to wait for their cohort to be called for booster jabs.

Worst hit were vaccination facilities located close to testing centres which have also witnessed an overwhelming demand for services over recent weeks.

A record daily number of PCR tests were administered last week.

Difficulties in accessing PCR tests - which are in acute demand and essential for some foreign travel - have seen some people travelling to neighbouring counties and distances of over 130km just to secure an available test.

Worst-hit by delays was the Citywest vaccination centre in Dublin which witnessed lengthy queues of healthcare workers waiting for their jab.

Problems were also reported with parking as car parks were overwhelmed by sheer numbers.

A HSE spokesperson said it was dealing with "unprecedented demand."

“The team in Citywest would like to apologise to these people and the people who experienced long delays," a spokesperson said.

"Our operations team at Citywest made every effort to lessen the inconvenience and is reviewing operations with a view to improving the flow and throughput at the site."

“The team will be in direct contact to reschedule any appointments that could not happen. People who did not get their appointment today will receive another appointment."

Booster jabs were offered on Sunday morning to those aged 60-69 years and to healthcare workers on Sunday evening.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), everyone in Ireland aged 16 years and over will be offered a booster vaccine.

Booster jabs can be given to those who are at least five months after the second dose of their original Covid-19 vaccine.

Those who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster jab of either Pfizer or Moderna after three months.