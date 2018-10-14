I have borderline personality disorder (BPD), also known as emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD). I was diagnosed fifteen years ago. I was self-harming for a year before I ended up in A&E with a bad infection.

'I’ve had borderline personality disorder for 15 years but if I meet someone new there's no way I'd tell them'

My father insisted that I go into a private psychiatric hospital where I spent eight weeks getting treatment. After six of those eight weeks I was told I had BPD. I had no idea what it was, just that it begins to manifest itself in the late teens or early twenties.

I found out that people who have BPD have a tendency towards impulsivity, difficulty controlling emotions; they feel badly about themselves, repeatedly self-harm, have the feeling of being ‘empty’, and when stressed, they have a tendency to hear noises or even hear voices.

I had all of the above.

I later learned that about 70pc of people with BPD will make at least one suicide attempt in their lifetime. I am one of that 70pc.

I ended up in A&E a few times for stitches. But I’m not ashamed of my scars. Afterall, I believe in the phrase “scars tell you where you’ve been but they do not predict where you’re going”.

The best way to deal with BPD is psychologically. I have been undergoing a treatment known as schema therapy for five years now and I’ve learned skills to deal with distress. I am in my early thirties and I’m finally starting to live my life.

However, if I meet someone new there is no way I would be able to tell them what I have because no one understands it.

Thankfully the stigma towards mental health is slowly being lifted, but I feel that is only true in the cases of depression and anxiety.

When celebrities or public faces speak of mental health, they speak about depression and anxiety.

You don’t hear public figures admitting to having schizophrenia, or bi-polar, or borderline personality disorder, to name but a few.

Thankfully more and more people are asking for help because of the public awareness, but there are other mental health disorders out there.

I’m telling my story to highlight one particular disorder – borderline personality disorder (BPD).

There is no awareness for BPD yet there are more and more young people being diagnosed with it every day. I’ve had it for fifteen years and still can’t explain it completely.

Borderline personality disorder (BPD), is something that when people hear they pull away. The wording is severe but it basically means that people have trouble controlling and living with their emotions.

I’m no expert but I would love to ask those of you who are reading this article that have BPD, not to be afraid of saying the words “I have borderline personality disorder”. It sounds harsh but it’s not a death sentence.

To those of you who don’t have it and this is the first time you’re hearing about it, please keep an open mind.

Those of us who have it aren’t crazy, we are just emotionally challenged.

To everyone reading this, always remember that no matter what, there is help out there.

