‘It’s great not to have to look you in the eye … it's great to be out exercising in the fresh air’ – Why walk-and-talk therapy might work for you

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that the great outdoors is good for the mind, body and soul. We’ve learned that the natural world has profound therapeutic benefits, both for those who recently added a daily walk to their routine, and for those who are now meeting their therapists in parks and woodlands around the country.

Walk-and-talk therapy, which combines counselling, walking and nature, is nothing new. Practitioners in the US have been utilising this alternative approach to therapy for decades. In Ireland, however, it remains fairly under-the-radar, with only about a dozen or so therapists offering it as part of their service.

Few Irish people have even heard of walk-and-talk therapy, but interest is growing. And as we rediscover our connection with the natural world, and practise outdoor social distancing, it’s likely that we’ll be hearing a lot more about it.

Psychotherapist Phil Gormley, who meets his clients in Phoenix Park, Dublin, has been a practising psychotherapist for 13 years and a walk-and-talk therapist for the last five years. He came up with the idea when he got involved in mountain climbing.

Phil recalls: “I was mountain climbing for two years and one day I turned to this man called Brendan who’s 84 and who’s been hiking since 1945, and I asked him, ‘How are you so happy all the time?’”

Phil says Brendan just smiled and changed the subject with a joke, but it was at that very moment that he understood the secret of his upbeat nature.

“I said to myself, ‘that’s the walking’ and then I thought to myself, ‘I wonder could you do therapy and walking together?’”

Phil started offering walk-and-talk therapy just a few weeks later. He’s now so busy that he’s had to turn away 30 clients since August and take on another therapist to work alongside him.

“Walk-and-talk isn’t better than office therapy,” says Phil. “Walk-and-talk is better for certain people. The people who come to me can’t sit in an office or in a confined space — it wrecks their head.”

“When we’re walking around, they’ll say, ‘Oh my God, it’s great to be out in the fresh air… it’s great not to have to look at you eye to eye… it’s great to be walking beside you, I feel so relaxed.”

Psychotherapist Conn Fitzgibbon, who is also a trained mountain guide and walk-and-talk therapist, says the outdoor approach works especially well with people who are more comfortable speaking with someone side by side. “Teenagers don’t like sitting in a chair with this middle-aged man questioning them. It’s a really awkward place to be,” he explains.

It’s also popular with men who might otherwise find it difficult to open up or ask for help, he says. “It’s nothing unusual to see two lads out having a walk, whereas to walk into a psychotherapist’s office, even though we do our best to keep it anonymous, takes a hell of a lot of courage.

“Sometimes, particularly if you’ve been told that you’re supposed to be strong and that vulnerability is a weakness, it makes reaching out even more difficult. So men can really latch on to that idea of ‘I’m just meeting Conn for a walk’.

“[Walk-and-talk] can free certain people,” he adds, “but other people might do one or two sessions and decide that they hate it. They don’t like the weather. They worry that people can hear them. All that type of stuff.”

The fear of being overheard, or worse, being spotted by a friend or colleague while engaged in a deep and meaningful conversation, is generally assuaged before the first session, says Conn.

“When I’m talking about how all this works with the client, I’ll explain that in the unlikely event that you meet someone you know, I’ll take my cue from you. And if I meet someone I know, you take a wander and I’ll get rid of them fairly quickly.”

“Still, the first couple of times it happened, I nearly died,” he admits. “I remember I bumped into a friend and the last time I saw her was at her wedding and we had such great fun. I just reassured the person I was with of client confidentiality and we moved on.”

Walk-and-talk psychotherapist Kevin O’Sullivan says his friends and family know not to approach him if they see him walking with someone they don’t know around Cork Lough or along the woodland paths beside the Vienna Woods Hotel. “At this stage, most of the people who would bump into me kind of cop it. I just give them the wink and we keep going,” he says.

“If I sense that the person has no idea, I do the polite thing for a minute or two and say, ‘I’m just out with my friend for a walk’. If I’m really short with someone, I’ll text them afterwards and explain.”

A typical walk-and-talk session lasts anything from 45 minutes to 90 minutes. The therapist and the client walk side by side, at a leisurely pace. If the client is older or unfit, they might take a couple of breaks, sitting on park benches along the route.

“Men walk way slower than women,” laughs Phil. “If I have a day full of women, my legs would be wrecked. If I have five women for the day, it means I’ll walk over 20km. If I have five men in the day, I’ll probably do 13km or 14km. Women are cute — they’re getting the therapy and the exercise in!”

In an office-based therapy session, a therapist tends to observe body language from the waist up, paying particular attention to facial expressions. In a walk-and-talk scenario, a therapist doesn’t have sustained eye contact, but they can pick up on other cues like walking pace and breathing patterns.

“You literally develop the ability to listen and walk,” says Phil. “Someone’s pace might pick up a little bit, but enough to tell me that they didn’t like the question. People who are depressed or lethargic might walk slower. Some people are so lost in thought that they have to stop walking.”

Conn says clients sometimes need a moment of sustained eye contact. “Sometimes you can pick it up — they’re kind of looking over at you as you’re walking. So you maintain that eye contact and it’s really just to say, ‘I can see you, I can see where you are, I can see the pain that you’re in’.

“And it’s why I pick routes off the beaten track. So if I’m in Phoenix Park, I might walk in the fields as opposed to on the paths. In UCD, I kind of know the quieter areas. We can stop and look at each other and maybe, if someone is having quite an emotional release, I can be there.”

Many of the people who choose walk-and-talk therapy over office-based therapy prefer to be surrounded by babbling brooks and trees than bookshelves and potted plants, but it’s important to draw a distinction between walk-and-talk therapy and ecopsychology and ecotherapy.

The former recognises the benefits of being in nature but as Conn puts it, “it doesn’t necessarily invite the natural world in”. The latter is based on the idea that our suffering is caused by our lack of connection to the natural world.

“For me, ecopsychology and ecotherapy is a challenge to anthropocentrism, which is a human belief that humanity is somewhat separate from, and superior to, the rest of the world,” explains Matthew Henson, a Cork-based psychotherapist with a particular interest in ecopsychology.

“The ecotherapy take is that a lot of the depression and anxiety that we have is rooted in a deep empathy we have for the state of the planet. And it’s precisely because of this anthropocentric mindset that we have these mental health difficulties.

“Other species that are more in tune with the natural world, or occupy their space in the natural world, don’t tend to get depressed or anxious. These seem to be human qualities.”

Matthew, who is trained in Wild Therapy, often uses nature-based techniques as part of his work. “Not to be too trite or stereotypical, but if I was talking to someone outdoors and they were talking about overwhelm and everything in their life being too heavy, then I might suggest lying down on the ground outside and literally letting the earth hold everything and letting some of that overwhelm physically and symbolically out.

“If we’re feeling very angry, rocks are a great thing to push our anger against. Rivers, or any kind of water, are good metaphorically for tears or to allow things to wash away. If we’re feeling a sense of shame about something, we might ask the Atlantic Ocean to take that away. There’s lots that we can do and it’s always very powerful work.”

These techniques might not appeal to the person making their first tentative steps towards therapy, or someone who’d prefer a gentle walk in the park, but it just goes to show what can happen when therapists take their work outside — and what can happen when clients truly engage with the natural world around them.