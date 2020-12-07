| 5.9°C Dublin

‘It’s great not to have to look you in the eye … it's great to be out exercising in the fresh air’ – Why walk-and-talk therapy might work for you

Walk-and-talk therapy, which combines counselling, walking and nature is still relatively new in Ireland, but as we continue to rediscover our love of the outdoors and practise social distancing, it looks set to grow

Will more people start walking with their therapist? Expand

Katie Byrne Email

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that the great outdoors is good for the mind, body and soul. We’ve learned that the natural world has profound therapeutic benefits, both for those who recently added a daily walk to their routine, and for those who are now meeting their therapists in parks and woodlands around the country.

Walk-and-talk therapy, which combines counselling, walking and nature, is nothing new. Practitioners in the US have been utilising this alternative approach to therapy for decades. In Ireland, however, it remains fairly under-the-radar, with only about a dozen or so therapists offering it as part of their service.

Few Irish people have even heard of walk-and-talk therapy, but interest is growing. And as we rediscover our connection with the natural world, and practise outdoor social distancing, it’s likely that we’ll be hearing a lot more about it.

