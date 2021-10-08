| 18°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I should have sought help years earlier when I was having suicidal thoughts – but I was hiding from failure’

David Baily suffered silently for years with depression, and says that finally speaking up about his struggles set him on the road to recovery. He tells his story to encourage other parents to speak out about their mental health as an example to the next generation

David Baily pictured in East Cork for Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision Expand
David Baily pictured in East Cork for Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision Expand
David Baily pictured in East Cork for Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision Expand

Close

David Baily pictured in East Cork for Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

David Baily pictured in East Cork for Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

David Baily pictured in East Cork for Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

David Baily pictured in East Cork for Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

David Baily pictured in East Cork for Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

David Baily pictured in East Cork for Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

/

David Baily pictured in East Cork for Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Arlene Harris

Many people use the term lightly, but depression affects one in 10 of us at any given time and can severely impact the way we feel, think and behave.

Aware’s mental health awareness campaign finishes on Sunday, which is World Mental Health Day, aiming to shine a light on the reality of living with depression and help raise awareness of this serious condition.

David Baily knows how overwhelming it can be, because an all-consuming career caused his mental health to suffer, and he didn’t seek help for quite some time.

Most Watched

Privacy