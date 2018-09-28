Half of us feel our mental health was damaged by the recession

Half of Irish people say their mental health suffered due to the economic recession with hundreds of thousands driven to thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

The startling findings are revealed in a survey of the impact of the downturn on the emotional and mental wellbeing of the population.

It shows that seven in 10 experienced stress and anxiety, while over a quarter had to seek professional help to cope with the mental struggle.

The Amarach Research, surveying 1,000 Irish people, was commissioned by SilverCloud Health, the HSE provider of online mental health programmes.

It marks the 10th anniversary of the banking crisis.

The findings show the hidden toll of the financial hit and the psychological fallout.

Some 17pc of adults - the equivalent of 540,406 adults over the age of 19 years - were diagnosed with depression or other mood disorder linked to the crash.

And for 14pc of adults, the ongoing struggle contributed to thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

Jobs were lost, businesses collapsed, thousands were plunged into negative equity, while people's income and savings were destroyed.

The havoc wreaked meant that more than a third said their mental state meant their ability to deal with their financial problems was affected.

Others felt so anxious they could not relax, and 42pc suffered from sleep problems or sleep disorders

The lean years left many feeling more pessimistic, a trend highest in 35-44 year olds. A majority feel financial institutions should have supports in place to help clients who are going through mental stress.

And there is strong support for financial regulators to further improve protection for customers who get into financial difficulty.

Ken Cahill, chief executive of SilverCloud, said: "The results of our survey demonstrate that for a significant part of the population our collective and individual mental health has greatly suffered over the past decade as a result of financial difficulty stemming from the crisis. If we look at the latest data from the Central Bank of Ireland, Irish households continue to be the fourth most indebted in the EU at an average of €29,307 per capita.

"Debt continues to be a massive problem and our survey strongly indicates that as many as 74pc of the Irish population expect banks to provide structures to support clients in debt. In fact, 66pc of these specified that they would like banks to provide 'supportive tools to address the emotional health pressures relating to financial debt.'"

Dr Derek Richards, SilverCloud's director of clinical research and innovation, suggested that while efforts have been made in recent years to set up various debt advice support structures "none of these recognises the fact that debt and poor mental health are two sides of the same coin".

He added: "You cannot effectively treat one without taking the other into account. Supporting vulnerable clients in this way allows them to take better control of their finances, which ultimately benefits them and the economy as a whole. Clearly our survey data reflects this."

The advice to anyone who had thoughts of self-harming or is feeling suicidal is to contact someone they trust immediately - GP, a friend or relative.

Liz Chaloner, interim executive director with Samaritans Ireland, said: "We want people to know that Samaritans are here around the clock for anyone in need and that they don't need to be suicidal to call us."

Call Freephone: 116 123 or text 087 2 60 90 90 (standard text rates apply). Email: jo@samaritans.ie

