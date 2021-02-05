| 5.4°C Dublin

For us Generation X women, Covid is literally a waking nightmare

The pressures of lockdown are creating a vicious cycle of insomnia and worry, and driving many of us to midlife crisis

Struggle: Lack of sleep is a big part of midlife right now, particularly for women Expand

Ada Calhoun

When I was conducting interviews for Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis, my book about the stressors on Generation X women in midlife, one woman after another told me she felt like she was reaching breaking point.

Between caregiving duties, work stress, perimenopause and all the other pressures, many said they were on the verge of “blowing it all up”.

The book is not a sleep guide — actually, I was using sleep as an example of how the cornucopia of stresses on us can manifest themselves. It could have been called Why We Drink or Why We Just Threw Our Phone Against the Wall.

