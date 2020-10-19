| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Five things you can do to cope with the new Covid-19 restrictions

Many people are struggling - but we can all help ourselves and others

Many people are struggling - but we can all help ourselves and others Expand

Close

Many people are struggling - but we can all help ourselves and others

Many people are struggling - but we can all help ourselves and others

Many people are struggling - but we can all help ourselves and others

Claire Hayes

SO, here we go again! The virus is gaining control and we are now facing severe new restrictions. Here are five things we can do to cope.

1) Acknowledge:

Most of us had settled into managing the Covid-19 restrictions as best we could. We followed the guidelines so strictly that our hands were raw and our hearts were lonely. Then we cautiously decided that ‘life must go on’ and reclaimed interests and activities that were regular features of life up until March. Now we know that despite the best efforts of many, the virus is in the ascendant.

Let’s acknowledge that this is a strange and difficult time. We may feel drained, weary, scared, frustrated, angry, numb, fed-up, resigned, anxious, depressed or even hopeless. Further restrictions are distressing for many and we may feel apathy or fear. It is good to acknowledge the sense of relief some people feel. We have been given guidelines and once again we can choose to follow them.