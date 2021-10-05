Don your funky footwear for ‘Walk in My Shoes’ this World Mental Health Day

People nationwide are encouraged to put on their finest “funky shoes and get into nature to walk for their wellbeing” for World Mental Health Day on Sunday.

The Walk in My Shoes mental health walk is organised by St Patrick’s Mental Health Services.

Ultra-marathon runner Conor O’Keeffe, who is a passionate spokesperson for positive mental health, has been announced as the new ambassador for the St Patrick’s flagship awareness-raising campaign.

“I am looking forward to working with Walk in My Shoes over the coming year to raise awareness of mental health, tackle mental health stigma, and to most importantly, encourage everyone to find ways that they can mind their own mental health and foster wellbeing in their day-to-day lives,” Conor said.

“As someone who has experienced mental health difficulties for many years, from my late teens and in to my 20s, I know the importance of seeking help for your mental health, if required, and finding ways to nurture your wellbeing. I am delighted to be taking part in this year’s World Mental Health Day, encouraging everyone to take some time for themselves, or with their loved ones, to focus on positivity, wellbeing and to reconnect,” he said.

To mark World Mental Health Day, Walk in My Shoes will also be partnering with Avoca to offer some wellbeing activities as part of its Live programme.

This Saturday Avoca will be hosting a virtual slow flow yoga class, which can be accessed via Avoca’s Instagram channel at any time throughout the day.

Meanwhile, from 12pm – 2pm on Sunday Avoca will be waiving access fees to their gardens at Mount Usher and Powerscourt and encouraging anyone who can to step out in style for a wellbeing walk, donning their funkiest shoes. Conor O’Keeffe will be joining the celebrations at Mount Usher.

Organisers say are inviting all those who are getting out this Sunday to share their pictures of walking in their “funky shoes” as they attempt to create “a splash of colour” across social media to highlight the significance of positivity, hope and recovery, and to celebrate World Mental Health Day.

They are also encouraging people to promote the event by using the Instagram tags @stpatricks_wims and #WIMSLive.

Speaking ahead of the events Paul Gilligan, CEO, St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, said: “We are delighted to have Conor onboard as Walk in My Shoes Ambassador, and look forward to working with him on World Mental Health Day and over the coming year as we continue to raise awareness about mental health.”

“Having open and honest conversations about mental health and how to seek support when needed, along with finding ways to manage and maintain your wellbeing, are all important steps in fostering positive mental health. This World Mental Health Day, we’re reminding everyone that mental health difficulties do not need to be a barrier to leading a successful, fulfilling life, and that recovery is always possible,” he said.

Walk in My Shoes is currently running WIMS Live, a four-week programme of online wellbeing events, activities and curated content to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

Full details of the programme are available at walkinmyshoes.ie.