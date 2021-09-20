Do you want to live longer? Then tap into your creative side – and everybody has one

Can creativity help you stay alive longer? When we think of highly creative people, we tend to focus on the firecrackers — the ones who burnt bright and extinguished early, from Jackson Pollock to Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse to Sylvia Plath, Rimbaud to Basquiat, Kurt Cobain to Vincent Van Gogh.

But for every Amy Winehouse, there’s an Iris Apfel, the design icon recently turned 100. Fashion creatives Zandra Rhodes and Vivienne Westwood are still working aged 84, as is visual artist Yayoi Kusama at 92, David Hockney at 84, and Gilbert & George, both knocking 80.

Fellow artists Louise Bourgeois and Georgia O’Keeffe were creatively active until their deaths aged 98, as was Pablo Picasso, who died at 91. Historically, when even royalty was lucky to make it past middle age, Michelangelo lived to 89, Titian to somewhere between 86 and 103 depending on your sources, while Matisse and Monet worked all the way to 84 and 86.

“All the case histories point in one direction — the extraordinary flowering of artistic genius in old age,” Thomas Dormandy wrote in his book Old Masters: Great Artists In Old Age. Might their creativity have played a role in their longevity?

Research would suggest so. A 2019 study for the US National Institute on Ageing, titled Participating in the Arts Creates Paths To Healthy Ageing, shows creative pursuits can improve overall wellbeing, from memory and cognitive function to feelings of self-esteem and belonging.

Not that you have to be a creative genius, or even moderately talented, to plug into your own creative source. Creativity is not some distant unattainable trait, bequeathed to the select few — we are all creative. It is innate within every single one of us. For some, it bubbles to the surface effortlessly, while for others it may need a bit of encouragement.

Yet many of us regard it as out of bounds, fenced off behind a velvet rope of obvious talent: Oh no, I can’t, I’m useless at singing /drawing/writing /cooking /gardening.

Dr Ruth Richards, a US psychiatrist and professor of creative studies, is an advocate of what she terms everyday creativity, and its two core aspects — originality and meaningfulness. In her book, Everyday Creativity, she urges us to “unfold our everyday creative potential and find new vision, caring, health and joy” by “designing environments to bring out the best in us”.

Creativity can be coaxed and nurtured — all that prevents this is our own perception. It is a broad landscape, not reserved for fine art, haute couture, the opera house or the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

To tap into our own source, all we need is a singing group, theatre troupe, art class, writing group, book club, gardening group, pottery class, cookery book, whatever. Letting our minds wander, day dreaming, leafing through poetry, problem solving, free association, crosswords, free writing — these are all creative acts, our creativity bolstered in older age by a knowledge accrued over decades, so that our intuition and pattern recognition faculties have had decades of fine tuning.

Knowledge alone does not result in creativity, says South African psychiatrist and author Norman Rosenthal. He defines creativity as “having the ability to make unexpected connections, either to see commonplace things in new ways — or unusual things that escape the attention of others — and realise their importance.” Think of Picasso’s 1942 sculpture of a bull’s head, made from an old bicycle seat and bent handlebars turned upside down.

Dr Rosenthal urges us to get out of our comfort zone to ‘cross-train’ our brain. He began meditating aged 55, which he says strengthens executive function and reduces stress. He conducted a study of 600 meditators, and found that 83pc of them said they’d become more creative since taking up regular meditation. Like clearing a cluttered room. Creativity — and better health outcomes — thrives on openness.

Empirical research on ageing and health often takes the ‘big five’ personality traits into account — conscientiousness, neuroticism, agreeableness, extraversion and openness — with openness particularly associated with creativity. Being open can involve imagination, intellectuality, wide interests, and unconventionality.

Being open and curious can literally help us live longer, even when findings are adjusted for outcomes like cancer, smoking, cholesterol, depression. Also, people who travel tend to be more creative, given how it broadens the mind and makes us rethink our own reality and ways of being. Travelling makes us think outside the box, in itself a creative act.

But what if you can’t travel? You can always go on an inner voyage of creativity. Artist Lulu Allison teaches online and face-to-face classes to small groups of people in their 60s and 70s.

“The people I teach often think that art is something mysterious and impossible, and that creativity belongs to other people,” she says. “Yet they obviously want to have a go. Some will not have done any art since they were at school, but will remember liking it. The great part of my job is seeing people realise that they are creative, that everyone can learn to draw. It’s like watching a door opening.

Read More

“People can be quite harsh about what they’re doing — one of the main things is teaching them to let go of harsh judgement. The language and culture of art can be off putting, and so it’s my job to demystify and to remind and encourage people to remember that it belongs to everyone, that it can be learned and taught.

“Once older people get over their fears of not being good enough, they are free to engage and experiment without having to prove anything to anyone. They take flight and enjoy it, and this can result in a real blossoming.”

Dean McDonnell of the Psychological Society of Ireland says: “Just like creativity itself, research has shown that the sense of togetherness and belonging through these initiatives can be an incredibly powerful tool to support mental health.”

But what if your days of going out and being actively creative are behind you? Linda Jordan works with people aged 80 to 95 who have dementia, at Haven Bay, a residential care home in Co Cork. She uses music, poetry, sensory touch, word associations, food and aroma to enhance the day-to-day quality of residents’ lives.

“What I see are the benefits of creativity in all its forms,” she says. “I see it helping people cognitively and from a self-esteem perspective.

“Simple creativity — singing, poems, proverbs — involve all the senses and tap into memory. One lady’s eye popped open and she began singing for the first time — the key is that it has to be meaningful for the person. That song had meaning for her.

“Creativity might not stop people from ageing, but it makes ageing better — from art to writing to music, creativity, no matter how simple, brings people out of themselves, and brings great joy. It’s really important to continue to bring joy into people’s lives.”

Her colleague, artist Denise Mullins, who co-ordinates residents’ activities, agrees. “People don’t even realise they’re being creative,” she says. “As people age, life can become more passive, but you can make simple things creative, make a creative experience out of something ordinary.

“The most important thing is relaxing people into a zone where they can create — it doesn’t have to be a Monet. It’s therapeutic, relaxing and engages new parts of the brain. You are totally in the moment.

“For older people who have cognitive impairment and varying health issues, it’s so important to stimulate the brain, to build on what is there, and to nurture it. Connection, motivation and self-worth are all enhanced by creativity. Hone in on what you enjoy doing, and do it. You may not have had time in the past, but now you can seize those moments and live in them.”

Professor Rose Anne Kenny is president of the Irish Gerontological Society and director of Mercer’s Institute for Successful Ageing, at St James’s Hospital, Dublin. The institute’s four pillars are clinical care, research, education and training, and creativity. She points out how creativity is regarded equally important to the other three. Professor Kenny is also head of department of medical gerontology at Trinity College Dublin, and principal investigator for TILDA — The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing.

“There are a number of ways creativity can enhance a healthy life span,” she says. “The first is social engagement, which is hugely important. Being in a choir, drama group, art class — they all offer physical and mental benefits which counteract social isolation. As we know, social isolation knocks years off your life, as well as accelerating chronic illnesses.

“Secondly, creativity gives purpose. As Einstein said, creativity is intelligence having fun. Having purpose is vital for health, and gets us through difficult situations.”

She mentions Viktor Frankl’s 1946 book, Man’s Search For Meaning, which chronicles his experiences of how meaning affected survival outcomes in a Nazi death camp — how prisoners imagined their futures directly impacted their longevity. Creating purpose saved their lives.

“Purpose in ageing is central to living a happy life,” she says, explaining how we create a sense of purpose post-retirement via pursuits like volunteering, gardening, joining groups. “These are all positive psychological endeavours which amplify the benefits of purpose. Neurological research shows that art enhances not just mood but cognitive function — our brain strategy is enhanced by creative pursuits.”

According to the Global Brain Health Institute, she says how even viewing art can cause changes in the brain. Looking at art is quite literally good for us.

The third aspect is laughter. “Laughter is part of creativity,” says Professor Kenny. “It’s great for feelgood hormones and also oxytocin, the bonding hormone.” PET and MRI scans show how creativity enhances neural pathways. “It’s hard science,” she says. Not woo woo. So don’t wait until you are old — by accessing your favourite creative outlet now, you are on the way to enhancing your quality of life, your health span, perhaps even your longevity, while thoroughly enjoying yourself and the process in the here and now. It’s a win-win, baby.