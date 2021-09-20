| 9.8°C Dublin

Do you want to live longer? Then tap into your creative side – and everybody has one

Research suggests that pursuing the arts may help us live a longer life. We look at the evidence and chat to the experts to find out how to use our leisure time to ensure we thrive into old age 

Creative pursuits can improve overall wellbeing, from memory and cognitive function to feelings of self-esteem and belonging Expand

Suzanne Harrington

Can creativity help you stay alive longer? When we think of highly creative people, we tend to focus on the firecrackers — the ones who burnt bright and extinguished early, from Jackson Pollock to Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse to Sylvia Plath, Rimbaud to Basquiat, Kurt Cobain to Vincent Van Gogh.

But for every Amy Winehouse, there’s an Iris Apfel, the design icon recently turned 100. Fashion creatives Zandra Rhodes and Vivienne Westwood are still working aged 84, as is visual artist Yayoi Kusama at 92, David Hockney at 84, and Gilbert & George, both knocking 80.

Fellow artists Louise Bourgeois and Georgia O’Keeffe were creatively active until their deaths aged 98, as was Pablo Picasso, who died at 91. Historically, when even royalty was lucky to make it past middle age, Michelangelo lived to 89, Titian to somewhere between 86 and 103 depending on your sources, while Matisse and Monet worked all the way to 84 and 86.

