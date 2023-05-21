Caroline Foran: My real-time guide to managing anxiety and panic attacks

I’ve suffered from anxiety all my life. Through trial and error, I have finally learned to manage it. Now, I want to support others, so I’ve developed a resource to help people move through heightened moments of stress in real time

Satin shirt, €219, Boss; trousers, €175, Kitri, both Arnotts. Photo: Nina Val

All my life, I’ve struggled with anxiety. However, it wasn’t until I was 25, when the anxiety became too crippling to ignore, that I first identified it as such. When I was growing up, we didn’t have the language around mental health that we have today. You were either a person who ‘suffers with their nerves’ or, as I was often described, you had a ‘dicky tummy’.